PRAGUE - Coalition parties meet to agree on conditions under which they can continue together in the government.

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

PRAGUE - Car Importers' Association (SDA) to hold a news conference on first quarter passenger car registrations (0800 GMT).

PRAGUE - Second round of 3.85%/21 government bond auction.

PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction.

PROGRESS IN GOVT CRISIS: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas told his coalition partners on Wednesday his pro-austerity government would collapse unless they resolved a crisis by April 10 that was triggered when one party made steep demands for personnel and policy changes.

RUSSIA DIVERTS OIL SUPPLIES: Russia will this month slash oil deliveries to the Czech Republic, in addition to cuts to Poland and Germany, as it seeks to divert supplies to its own ports, including the newly built Baltic Ust-Luga terminal, traders said.

CEZ REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGES: Data from Czech utility CEZ's web site showed on Wednesday unplanned outages totalling 1380 MW at the Chvaletice, Pocerady, Prunerov and Melnik coal-fired power plants.

CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies fell on Wednesday as appetite for risk waned on euro zone debt concerns and dimming chances of more U.S. central bank asset purchases, with the crown starting to feel pressure from rising political tensions in Prague.

CEE POWER: Power plant outages and forecasts for lower wind production in the region pushed Czech spot prices up on Wednesday in quiet trading ahead of Easter holidays, traders said.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.644 24.623 -0.09 3.53 vs Dollar 18.734 18.773 0.21 5.06 Czech Equities 945.7 945.7 -2.02 3.8 U.S. Equities 13,074.75 13,199.55 -0.95 7.02 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================

JUNIOR COALITION PARTY TAMED FOR NOW: Radek John, the chief of junior coalition party Public Affairs, which sparked the latest government crisis by threatening to quit, said the threat was aimed to make coalition partners to negotiate, which was achieved.

The party's caucus voted last night to hold negotiations with the rest of the coalition on a continuation of the government.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1

PRAGUE AIRPORT: State-owned Prague Airport launched a 60 million crown tender for drafting the project documentation for a new runway and related structures. Bids should be filed by May 11.

Pravo, page 15

TEMELIN NUKE PLANT: The Czech Republic should state that it needs the planned third and fourth block of the Temelin nuclear power plant to maintain its energy independence, Industry and Trade Minister Martin Kuba said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 17

