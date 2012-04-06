PRAGUE, April 6 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
February foreign trade data at 0700 GMT.
February industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT.
February foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT.
=============================EVENTS===========================
PRAGUE - Minutes from the March 29 governing board meeting
at 0700 GMT.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
BUDGET TARGET SEEN MISSED IN 2014: The Czech Republic may
not be able to cut its budget deficit as fast as planned after
2013 due to slow economic growth, Prime Minister Petr Necas
said.
BOND AUCTION: The Czech Finance Ministry did not sell any
3.85/21 government bonds in the second,
non-competitive round of an auction.
*For T-Bill auction:
CAR REGISTRATIONS UP: Czech new passenger car registrations
rose 3.6 percent in the first quarter to 43,529 vehicles, the
country's Car Importers Association said.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies regained ground in
thin pre-holiday trade on Thursday, after fresh concerns about
the euro zone pushed the Polish zloty to a six-week low,
overshadowing hawkish comments from the country's central bank.
CEE POWER: Lower demand as many countries prepared to
observe a long Easter holiday weekend sent Czech spot prices
down while power curve prices were unchanged, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.575 24.677 0.41 3.8
vs Dollar 18.811 18.885 0.39 4.67
Czech Equities 935.1 935.1 -1.12 2.63
U.S. Equities 13,060.14 13,074.75 -0.11 6.9
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
BUSINESSES WANT GOVT TO CONTINUE: Company owners do not give
the Necas centre-right cabinet the highest marks but they want
it to continue rather than having early elections, a survey by
the newspaper of managers and company owners showed.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
RAIFFEISENBANK TO SELL LOANS: Raiffeisenbank, a unit of
Raiffeisen Bank International plans to sell a mortgage
portfolio worth roughly 8 billion crowns ($423.33 million), the
paper reports, citing unnamed sources.
E15, page 1
($1 = 18.6635 Czech crowns)
($1 = 18.8976 Czech crowns)
