PRAGUE, April 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

February current account balance data at 0800 GMT.

=============================EVENTS===========================

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/17 government bond auction.

============================TOP NEWS==========================

BUDGET DEAL: The Czech government approved a set of tax hikes and spending cuts on Wednesday, turning a crisis that had threatened to topple the cabinet into a leap forward in plans to meet European Union fiscal rules through unpopular measures.

BOND: Demand jumped for a Czech floating-rate bond due 2017 at an auction on Wednesday, fuelled by the redemption of another variable-rate bond as investors sought alternatives to low yields on the central European state's paper.

SHALE GAS: Czech Environment Minister Tomas Chalupa on Wednesday cancelled a provisional shale gas exploration licence for Australian-based BasGas, saying a government commission made legal and procedural errors during the application process.

OIL: Gazprom Neft has nearly tripled its planned volume of crude destined for the Czech Republic this month, but the total in confirmed shipments from Russian oil companies still falls short of ensuring the country gets sufficient supplies.

CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint recovered early losses on Wednesday to rise thanks to a stronger euro, while the crown drew support from Czech government approval of an austerity plan to safeguard its budget plans.

CEE POWER: Low wind generation levels drove Czech day ahead prices higher on Wednesday but expectations for strong solar output capped gains as cross-border export capacity remained tight, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.818 24.844 0.1 2.85 vs Dollar 18.871 18.932 0.32 4.36 Czech Equities 939.9 939.9 1.53 3.16 U.S. Equities 12,805.39 12,715.93 0.7 4.81 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

======================PRESS DIGEST=============================

EPH: EPH energy group will get a capital injection as part of preparations for an acquisition drive. PPF investment group's share will rise to 44.5 percent and J&T group will hold 37 percent, while chairman Daniel Kretinsky will have a 18.5 percent stake.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

TV: J&T's JOJ Holding is interested in buying TV Prima but its owner may not be looking to sell at the moment, J&T co-owner Patrik Tkac said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

STATE FUNDS: Government institutions could withdraw around 100 billion crowns from banks under a proposed law that would have off-budget funds keep money with the central bank to help the state with cash flow management.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

