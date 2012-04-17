PRAGUE, April 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

SINGER: RATES SEEN ON HOLD: Czech official interest rates are likely on hold for some time, Czech central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said.

MAY DEBT ISSUANCE PLAN: The Czech Finance Ministry released plans on Monday to auction 11 billion to 19 billion crowns ($580.66 million-$1.00 billion) worth of domestic government bonds in four primary auctions taking place in May 2012.

PPI IN LINE: Czech March PPI 0.3 pct m/m, 3.0 pct y/y.

RWE PAID ALL PROFIT AS DIV: RWE Transgas, the Czech unit of Germany's RWE, paid its entire 2011 profit as a dividend to its parent company at the end of March, Chief Financial Officer Dirk Simons said.

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's troubled forint touched the psychological barrier of 300 to the euro for the first time in nearly three months on Monday as renewed sovereign debt concerns in the euro zone battered central Europe's most exposed currency.

CEE POWER: Prices of Czech power for Tuesday rose on expectations of lower wind output in the region, while the Cal'13 dropped to reflect a slide in the price of European Union carbon futures, traders said.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.766 24.758 -0.03 3.05 vs Dollar 18.885 18.962 0.41 4.29 Czech Equities 919.3 919.3 -1.22 0.9 U.S. Equities 12,921.41 12,849.59 0.56 5.76 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================

OIL TAX: Industry and Trade Minister Martin Kuba is proposing a new tax on oil products which is set to increase the price of fuel further from the present record high levels. The tax is aimed to finance an increase in strategic oil reserves from 90 days to 120 days.

CEZ IN ALBANIA: CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes said a resolution of the company's dispute with an Albanian regulator was on the right path. The regulator raised power prices by 91 percent earlier this year.

Albanian distribution company CEZ Shperndarje, majority owned by CEZ, is unable to pass such a large hike on to consumers.

Benes was part of an official visit in Albania by Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas. Necas discussed CEZ's situation in Albania with his counterpart Sali Berisha. He said the departure of CEZ from the country would not contribute to its stability.

It was in the interest of the World Bank, which gave a 60 million euro guarantee for CEZ's 102 million euro investment in the Albanian distributor, that the dispute is resolved, he said.

VAT HIKE WILL NOT LEAD TO HIGHER INT. RATES: A one percentage point rise in the value added tax rates will not lead to higher interest rates as such a tax increase is only a one-off move and will raise inflation by 0.3-0.4 percentage points at most, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said.

