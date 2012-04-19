PRAGUE, April 19 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
============================EVENTS==========================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
Related news:
PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/23 and 4.60%/18
government bonds auction.
Related news:
PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction.
Related news:
PRAGUE - Telecoms operator Telefonica Czech Republic
, a unit of Spain's Telefonica, to hold an
annual shareholders' meeting.
Related news:
PRAGUE - Chemicals group Unipetrol, a unit of
Poland's PKN Orlen to present trading statement for
first quarter.
Related news:
============================TOP NEWS==========================
THREAT OF EARLY ELECTION: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas
said on Wednesday he would seek early elections in June if he
cannot quickly regain a clear parliamentary majority after a
junior coalition party split, a potential death blow to his
fragile centre-right coalition.
Story: Related news:
SWISS TO CURB IMMIGRATION FROM EASTERN EUROPE: Switzerland
drew strong criticism from European officials on Wednesday after
it said it would reimpose quotas on workers from central and
eastern Europe, cutting the number of permits granted annually
by two thirds.
Story: Related news:
BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 3.351 billion
crowns ($177.80 million) worth of variable rate government bonds
due 2023 and 3.048 billion crowns ($161.72 million)
worth of 4.60/18 government bonds in the first,
competitive round of bidding at an auction.
*For Story on variable-rate note: Related
news:
*For Story on fixed-rate note:
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown led emerging European
currencies lower on Wednesday as a split within one of the Czech
Republic's governing parties reignited concerns of an early
election, while Hungary's latest moves to unlock talks on a
financing deal left investors unimpressed.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech spot prices rose on Wednesday on forecasts
for ample solar generation in the region and warmer
temperatures, while Cal '13 hovered around a two-month low as
oil fell amid euro zone worries, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.745 24.818 0.29 3.13
vs Dollar 18.869 18.92 0.27 4.37
Czech Equities 922.8 922.8 0.22 1.28
U.S. Equities 13,032.75 13,115.54 -0.63 6.67
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
NEW PARTY: Deputy Prime Minister Karolina Peake is planning
to set up a new political party after she and several of her
allies slit from junior coalition partner Public Affairs.
Her new party should be liberal and centre-right in the
political spectrum.
Peake has said her faction would support the government but
she has not yet said whether she has found enough supporters to
help the government have a clear parliament majority.
Daily Pravo said that so far Peake seemed to have secured
the support of seven MPs including herself, which is not enough
to give the government a parliamentary majority.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 3, Pravo, page 1
PROTESTS: Labour unions are expecting at least 50,000 people
to participate in the demonstration on Saturday against the
government austerity plans.
Pravo, page 4
HYUNDAI CZECH OPS SEEING RISE IN SALES: Hyundai Motor
Czech operation has been experiencing a rise in
sales over the past year and half, its chief Vladimir Vosicky
said. Last year it sold a bit over 12,000 cars and this year it
aims to sell 13,000 units, he said. The company wants to double
its market share to 20 percent by 2015 or 2016 from 10 percent
now.
NEXT ISSUE OF RETAIL BONDS: The Finance Ministry is planning
a new issue of retail bonds in the volume of 20 billion Czech
crowns in May and June.
The issue will include seven and eight-year
inflation-indexed bonds.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)