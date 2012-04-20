PRAGUE, April 20 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
============================EVENTS==========================
PRAGUE - Ceska Sporitelna, a unit of Erste Bank
, to hold an annual shareholders' meeting.
PRAGUE - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to visit the
Czech Republic.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
UNIONS GEAR UP FOR LARGE PROTESTS: Tens of thousands of
Czechs are expected to march on Saturday in what could be the
country's largest protest against austerity measures, union
leaders said on Thursday, as the centre-right government tries
to fight off collapse midway through its term.
TELEFONICA APPROVES DIVIDEND: Shareholders of Telefonica
Czech Republic approved a 27 crown dividend
per share at Thursday's annual meeting, in line with the board's
proposal.
RUSSIA CUTS OIL SUPPLIES TO CZECHS: Russia's Urals
URL-NWE-E crude oil export to the Czech Republic via Druzhba
pipeline seen at 280,000 tonnes in April, down from scheduled
410,000 tonnes, a spokesman for Russia's oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft said.
DEBT SALES: The Czech Republic sold a total of 643.3 billion
crowns in auctions of 4.60/18 government bonds and
variable rate government bonds due 2023 in the
second, non-competitive round.
CPI-LINKED BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry plans to sell
citizens up to 20 billion crowns ($1.1 billion) in retail bonds
in a May issue which will include 7- and 8-year
inflation-indexed bonds, it said.
UNIPETROL SEES SMALL Q1 LOSS: Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol expects to post a small first-quarter
operating loss as a fall in margins year-on-year outweighed the
positive impact of currency moves and operations with CO2
allowances, it said.
CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's emerging currency markets
mostly shrugged off successful debt auctions in Poland and
Hungary on Thursday, but industrial output data in Poland eased
expectations for a swift interest rate rise and pushed down bond
yields to two-week lows.
CEE POWER: A fall in forecasts for renewables in the region
supported Czech day ahead power on Thursday while the benchmark
long-term price hit a fresh two-month low as carbon fell,
traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.824 24.82 -0.02 2.82
vs Dollar 18.855 18.866 0.06 4.44
Czech Equities 917.8 917.8 -0.54 0.74
U.S. Equities 12,964.1 13,032.75 -0.53 6.11
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
SCRAMBLE FOR DEPUTIES: Deputy Prime Minister Karolina Peake
said she had agreed with Prime Minister Petr Necas that her new
platform split off from coalition party Public Affairs must be
supported by at least ten parliament deputies including herself.
Ten is the minimum number to set up a caucus. So far seven
deputies, including Peake, have openly stated they support the
new platform.
Two others are likely to leave Public Affairs and want to
support the government but have not confirmed yet they will join
the new caucus.
She has time until Monday. If Peake fails to garner
sufficient support, there will be an early election in June,
Necas said.
Pravo, page 1
RWE TRANSGAS: Martin Hermann, the head of RWE Transgas, a
Czech unit of RWE, said all facts in the arbitration
proceedings with gas monopoly Gazprom launched due to
overly high gas prices were in favour of RWE.
He said RWE was simultaneously in negotiations with Gazprom
over the level of prices. But the Russian firm has not given it
an attractive offer yet.
He can exclude that prices would remain at the present high
level, Hermann said.
He also said RWE Transgas market share may drop to 40
percent from originally a dominant provider due to the
unfavourable prices given by Gazprom. The result of the
arbitration should be known by early 2013.
He did not want to comment on Gazprom bidding for Net4Gas, a
unit of RWE Transgas that it wants to sell.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 20
THREAT OF A STRIKE AT SKODA TO END: The unions have
apparently agreed with Skoda Auto management on a
wage increase.
Pravo, page 7
