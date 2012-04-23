PRAGUE, April 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

PRAGUE - Conference "The Energy Sector in Central Europe - Challenges, Opportunities and Pitfalls".

COALITION END: The three-party Czech ruling coalition agreed on Sunday to split up, setting the stage for Prime Minister Petr Necas to find out on Monday whether he still has sufficient support to avoid early elections.

MASS PROTEST: Tens of thousands of Czechs on Saturday staged one of the biggest protests since the fall of communism, marching in Prague against spending cuts, tax rises and corruption and calling for the end of a centre-right government already close to collapse.

SWITZERLAND: Four central European countries protested on Friday against Switzerland's cut in permits for immigrant workers, saying the measure undermined its image as an open and friendly country.

SKODA PAY INCREASE: Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen , agreed with union officials on a 5 percent pay rise from April for its workers, the carmaker said on Friday.

CESKA SPORITELNA DIVIDEND: Ceska Sporitelna, a unit of Erste Group Bank, said shareholders approved at Friday's annual meeting payment of an unchanged dividend of 4.56 billion crowns ($241.40 million), or 30 crowns per share, and retaining most of its 2011 profit.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies eased on Friday as a political crisis in the Czech Republic weighed on sentiment but the Polish zloty was steady, shaking off a drop in inflation, which reduced the likelihood of an interest rate rise.

CEE POWER: Forecasts for healthy solar power output and modest demand weighed on Czech power for next working day, while power prices on the far curve moved up slightly as coal rose, traders said on Friday.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.944 24.926 -0.07 2.35 vs Dollar 18.927 18.874 -0.28 4.08 Czech Equities 926.9 926.9 0.99 1.73 U.S. Equities 13,029.26 12,964.1 0.5 6.64 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

GOVT FATE: Vice Prime Minister Karolina so far has eight votes to throw its support behind the government after breaking with junior ruling party Public Affairs. She needs 10 by Monday to meet demands by Prime Minister Petr Necas to avoid early elections.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

C.BANK'S TOMSIK: Central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said he does not see a big impact on banking liquidity due to the proposed law that would move funds from off-budget state institutions to the central bank from commercial banks.

Tomsik said the central bank supports efforts to transform the building-savings system because there is some risk on instability in the system as people can pull out quickly some funds that are financing long-term projects.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

SHARE LISTING: Tatry Mountain Resorts, owned by investment group J&T, decided it will lists shares on the Prague and Warsaw bourses. A spokeswoman said this should happen before the next winter season, in October or November.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 16

