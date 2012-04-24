PRAGUE, April 24 Here are news stories, press
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session
(until May 4).
============================TOP NEWS==========================
GOVERNMENT: The Czech centre-right government has most
likely secured the votes needed for a parliamentary majority
that will paper over a split in the ruling coalition that
threatened to trigger an early election, Prime Minister Petr
Necas said on Monday.
C.BANK'S LIZAL: Czech interest rates should stay unchanged
at a record low at least until late summer when the inflation
outlook and the situation of some debt-laden euro zone countries
is clearer, a central banker has told Reuters.
CEE MARKETS: New budget cut plans in Hungary and a ray of
hope for the Czech government in its political crisis were
unable to offset the negative impacts from rising risk aversion
in crisis-hit Europe on Monday, sending central European
currencies lower.
CEE POWER: Czech day electricity prices ahead rose on Monday
as temperatures warmed and renewables production remained low in
the region while long-term prices retreated along with oil and
carbon, traders said.
AD MARKET: The domestic advertising market dropped 2 percent
in the first quarter to 11.78 billion crowns. Television ads
rose 5.6 percent to 6.11 billion.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
ECONOMIC SITUATION: CVVM agency found in a survey that 67
percent viewed the economic situation as bad, up 3 points since
March. Only 7 percent viewed it as good.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
CONFIDENCE: A CVVM surveny found confidence in the
president, government and lower house to be the lowest in a
year. Confidence in the president stood at 47 percent while the
government mustered 16 percent support.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A4
JOBS: Germany's Linde Material Handling is planning on
building three manufacturing halls in the country that will
emply 650.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
