PRAGUE, April 24

PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session (until May 4).

GOVERNMENT: The Czech centre-right government has most likely secured the votes needed for a parliamentary majority that will paper over a split in the ruling coalition that threatened to trigger an early election, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Monday.

C.BANK'S LIZAL: Czech interest rates should stay unchanged at a record low at least until late summer when the inflation outlook and the situation of some debt-laden euro zone countries is clearer, a central banker has told Reuters.

CEE MARKETS: New budget cut plans in Hungary and a ray of hope for the Czech government in its political crisis were unable to offset the negative impacts from rising risk aversion in crisis-hit Europe on Monday, sending central European currencies lower.

CEE POWER: Czech day electricity prices ahead rose on Monday as temperatures warmed and renewables production remained low in the region while long-term prices retreated along with oil and carbon, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.001 25.015 0.06 2.13 vs Dollar 18.976 19.062 0.45 3.83 Czech Equities 911.2 911.2 -1.69 0.01 U.S. Equities 12,927.17 13,029.26 -0.78 5.81 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================

AD MARKET: The domestic advertising market dropped 2 percent in the first quarter to 11.78 billion crowns. Television ads rose 5.6 percent to 6.11 billion.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

ECONOMIC SITUATION: CVVM agency found in a survey that 67 percent viewed the economic situation as bad, up 3 points since March. Only 7 percent viewed it as good.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 15

CONFIDENCE: A CVVM surveny found confidence in the president, government and lower house to be the lowest in a year. Confidence in the president stood at 47 percent while the government mustered 16 percent support.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A4

JOBS: Germany's Linde Material Handling is planning on building three manufacturing halls in the country that will emply 650.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

