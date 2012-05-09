PRAGUE, May 9 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
April foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT.
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
============================TOP NEWS==========================
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session
(until May 10).
Related news:
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
Related news:
============================TOP NEWS==========================
TRADE SHOWS RECORD SURPLUS, RETAIL SALES DOWN: Czech foreign
trade posted a record 37.5 billion crown ($1.97 billion) surplus
in March but the pace of export and import growth slowed to its
slowest since the end of 2009, the statistics office said on
Monday.
Story: Related news:
SHALE GAS: The Czech Environment Ministry is planning to put
up to a two-year moratorium on granting licences for shale gas
exploration until new legislation is put in place, the ministry
said.
Story: Related news:
PENTA HIKES STAKE IN POLISH RETAILER: Czech private equity
group Penta Investments and fund Eastbridge Investment Group
Corp will together hold 74 percent of Polish retailer
Empik Media & Fashion after a public tender.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Emerging European stocks and currencies eased
further on Tuesday as Greece's political stalemate highlighted
the risks facing the euro zone, while Romania's leu held steady
after a new cabinet was sworn in.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech long-term electricity prices slumped to a
two-year low on Monday on fears of a weakening economy, falling
oil and elections in France and Greece that have raised concern
about the ability to battle the euro zone crisis, traders said.
Story: Related news: {RTRS-LEN-CEEU-CEE]
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.218 25.046 -0.69 1.28
vs Dollar 19.412 19.436 0.12 1.62
Czech Equities 916.1 916.1 -0.33 0.55
U.S. Equities 12,932.09 13,008.53 -0.59 5.85
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
GOVT TO HELP FINANCE SMALL COMPANIES: The Industry and Trade
Ministry is establishing a 1.3 billion Czech crown fund aimed to
help finance small businesses operating in the technology
sector. The money will come from the EU and should be available
in the second half of the year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
CEZ MAY SUE ALBANIA: Power group CEZ may sue
Albania due to losses it had suffered after the country
implemented some regulatory steps regarding power prices. It
estimated it may lose 10 billion crowns over the next three
years due to this.
Lidove Noviny, page 15
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)