PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session (until May 10).

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

TRADE SHOWS RECORD SURPLUS, RETAIL SALES DOWN: Czech foreign trade posted a record 37.5 billion crown ($1.97 billion) surplus in March but the pace of export and import growth slowed to its slowest since the end of 2009, the statistics office said on Monday.

SHALE GAS: The Czech Environment Ministry is planning to put up to a two-year moratorium on granting licences for shale gas exploration until new legislation is put in place, the ministry said.

PENTA HIKES STAKE IN POLISH RETAILER: Czech private equity group Penta Investments and fund Eastbridge Investment Group Corp will together hold 74 percent of Polish retailer Empik Media & Fashion after a public tender.

CEE MARKETS: Emerging European stocks and currencies eased further on Tuesday as Greece's political stalemate highlighted the risks facing the euro zone, while Romania's leu held steady after a new cabinet was sworn in.

CEE POWER: Czech long-term electricity prices slumped to a two-year low on Monday on fears of a weakening economy, falling oil and elections in France and Greece that have raised concern about the ability to battle the euro zone crisis, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.218 25.046 -0.69 1.28 vs Dollar 19.412 19.436 0.12 1.62 Czech Equities 916.1 916.1 -0.33 0.55 U.S. Equities 12,932.09 13,008.53 -0.59 5.85 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

GOVT TO HELP FINANCE SMALL COMPANIES: The Industry and Trade Ministry is establishing a 1.3 billion Czech crown fund aimed to help finance small businesses operating in the technology sector. The money will come from the EU and should be available in the second half of the year.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

CEZ MAY SUE ALBANIA: Power group CEZ may sue Albania due to losses it had suffered after the country implemented some regulatory steps regarding power prices. It estimated it may lose 10 billion crowns over the next three years due to this.

Lidove Noviny, page 15

