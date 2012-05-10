PRAGUE, May 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

April inflation data at 0700 GMT.

April unemployment data at 0700 GMT.

March industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT.

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

CEZ NET DIPS BELOW FCAST: Net profit at Czech electricity producer CEZ dropped to 14.82 billion crowns ($757.30 million)in the first quarter from 17.24 billion, a year ago hit by tariff decisions in Albania and one-off factors that raised the comparative basis last year, the company said on Thursday.

TELEFONICA TO START BUYBACK: Telefonica Czech Republic, a unit of Spain's Telefonica, has approved the start of a 2 percent share buyback, the company said on Thursday, under a framework giving the board authority for an up to 10 percent repurchase programme.

FORTUNA NET DROPS LESS THAN EXPECTED: Czech betting and lottery firm Fortuna Entertainment Group posted a 0.3 percent year-on-year dip in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first quarter to 8.4 million euros, beating market expectations.

CEZ TO PICK PARTNER FOR TEMELIN: Czech power group CEZ said on Wednesday it had decided to launch a tender to select a potential strategic partner for an expansion of its Temelin nuclear plant.

CEZ SEES LOSSES FROM ALBANIAN REGULATION: Electricity producer CEZ may face losses of up to 10.15 billion crowns ($523 million) over the next three years because of a regulatory decision on electricity tariffs in Albania, the company said in its 2011 annual report.

RATE HIKE FAILS TO LIFT ZLOTY: The zloty fell to 3-month lows against the euro on Wednesday as the Polish central bank raised interest rates but played down the chance of further tightening, while worries over Greece's future in the euro zone hit central European assets.

FX RESERVES: The Czech central bank (CNB) said on Wednesday its foreign exchange reserves rose to 33.0 billion euros at the end of April, from a revised 32.23 billion at the end of the previous month.

CEE POWER: An increase in renewables generation in the region dragged Czech spot prices lower on Wednesday as the Cal '13 contract hit a fresh all-time low as worries over the euro zone economy weighed, traders said.

Story: Related news: {RTRS-LEN-CEEU-CEE] ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.261 25.288 0.11 1.11 vs Dollar 19.493 19.555 0.32 1.21 Czech Equities 893.1 893.1 -2.51 -1.98 U.S. Equities 12,835.06 12,932.09 -0.75 5.05 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================

EPH CHIEF SEES SLOVAK SPP SALE IN 2 MONTHS: Czech privately-held industrial holding EPH Chief Executive Daniel Kretinsky said he expected a decision on the sale of a 49 percent stake in Slovakia's gas transport and distribution firm SPP held by a consortium of Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas and GDF Suez within two months.

Kretinsky repeated EPH was interested in buying RWE Transgas's Net4Gas pipeline company.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 14A

ESM NOT APPROVED YET: Prime Minister Petr Necas was not able to find sufficient parliament support within his own party, the euro-sceptic Civic Democrats, to push through plans for joining the European Stability Mechanism. He decided to postpone the vote until July.

Pravo, page 1

