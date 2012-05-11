PRAGUE, May 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
============================EVENTS===========================
PRAGUE - Minutes from the May 3 governing board meeting at
0700 GMT.
Related news:
============================TOP NEWS==========================
ALBANIA BITES INTO CEZ'S Q1: Czech electricity producer CEZ
reported a 14 percent fall in quarterly net profit,
towards the low end of market estimates, because of a hike in
purchase prices in Albania and tough comparatives with the
year-earlier period.
Story: Related news:
TELEFONICA TO START BUYBACK: Telefonica Czech Republic
, which is 69.4 percent-owned by Spain's Telefonica
, has approved the start of a 2 percent share buyback,
it said on Thursday, under a framework giving the board
authority for an up to 10 percent repurchase programme.
Story: Related news:
CEZ LAUNCHES SOLAR PARK IN BULGARIA: Czech power utility CEZ
opened a 5.0 megawatt solar energy park in northern Bulgaria,
its first investment in renewable energy in the Balkan country,
the company said.
Story: Related news:
OUTPUT FALLS IN MARCH, INFLATION SLOWS: Czech industrial
output contracted by 0.7 percent on an annual basis in March,
slowing sharply from a 4.7 percent expansion in February, and
falling short of expectations for a 1.5 percent rise, data
showed.
Story: Related news:
*For Story on cbank's comment on CPI:
CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies rebounded on
Thursday as fears over Greek debt eased slightly, with analysts
saying the Polish zloty may be more immune to any fallout from
euro zone ructions given the country's robust economy and more
stable politics.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: An increase in renewables generation in the
region dragged Czech spot prices lower on Wednesday as the Cal
'13 contract hit a fresh all-time low as worries over the euro
zone economy weighed, traders said.
Story: Related news: {RTRS-LEN-CEEU-CEE]
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.19 25.162 -0.11 1.39
vs Dollar 19.502 19.417 -0.44 1.17
Czech Equities 911.9 911.9 2.11 0.09
U.S. Equities 12,855.04 12,835.06 0.16 5.22
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
ALBANIAN WOES: Losses that power group CEZ risks
to suffer in Albania due its regulatory tariffs decisions are in
the orders of single billions of crowns a year, CEO Daniel Benes
said. CEZ's results and its dividend policy are in "completely
different order", he said. But he said problems with power price
setting policy in the Balkan country must be resolved.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
SKODA REPORTS RECORD SALES IN APRIL: Volkswagen's
Czech unit Skoda Auto sold 81,400 cars in April, up
by 4.1 percent year on year. For the first four months car sales
grew by 9.8 percent to 324,100 vehicles. Both figures are
records.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 20
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)