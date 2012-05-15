PRAGUE, May 15 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Q1 gross domestic product estimate data at 0700 GMT.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
BOND CALENDAR: The Czech Finance Ministry released plans on
Monday to auction 9 billion to 15 billion crowns ($460.74
million-$767.90 million) worth of domestic government bonds in
three primary auctions taking place in June 2012.
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint led losses in Central European
markets on Monday as a central banker predicted tough aid talks
for the country, while investors dumped riskier assets in Europe
on concerns Greece may leave the euro zone.
CEZ LOAN: Czech power group CEZ has signed a
second tranche of a loan agreement with the European Investment
Bank (EIB) for up to 100 million euros to develop its
distribution grid, the company said on Monday.
CEE POWER: The Czech front-year power contract hit a fresh
low on declining fuel prices amid concerns about political
deadlock in Greece, while spot power rose on cooler weather and
less solar and wind power supply, traders said on Monday.
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
RETAIL BONDS: The Finance Ministry has received so far
orders worth 5.2 billion crowns for its spring issue of retail
bonds. The sale runs through May 31 and the ministry is offering
up to 20 billion.
Pravo, page 5
BANK PROFIT: The three largest Czech banks - KBC's
CSOB, Erste Group Bank's Ceska Sporitelna and Societe
Generale's Komercni Banka - together
earned 143.7 billion crowns in net profit during the 2008-2011
crisis years. This is 6 billion more than the previous five year
period.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGNS: Lawmakers agreed to limit spending
on presidential campaigns to 50 million crowns, with 40 million
of that allowed in the first round and 10 million for the second
round.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 5
