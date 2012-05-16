PRAGUE, May 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

March current account balance data at 0800 GMT.

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

NWR Q1: Coal miner New World Resources (NWR) posted a 6.2 million euro net profit in the first quarter, beating analyst expectations of a loss, it said on Wednesday.

CEE GDP: The Czech Republic's economy shrank for the third quarter in a row and Romania fell back into recession from January to March, as the euro crisis and government austerity hammered domestic demand and squeezed exports across central and eastern Europe.

RATES: Disappointing first quarter gross domestic product data in the Czech Republic means further monetary policy easing could be the most likely move by the central bank in the future, central bank Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown and Polish zloty fell to four-month lows on Tuesday and emerging European shares lost sharply after Greek government talks collapsed, raising risks in the euro zone, which is Central Europe's main export market.

CEE POWER: The Czech front year power contract hit an all time low after Greek politicians failed to form a coalition government while spot prices declined on more renewable power supply, traders said on Tuesday.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.691 25.595 -0.38 -0.57 vs Dollar 20.223 20.017 -1.03 -2.49 Czech Equities 876 876 -1.93 -3.85 U.S. Equities 12,632 12,695.35 -0.5 3.39 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

PENSION FUNDS: Czech pension funds increased their client base by 88,000, more than in all of last year, to 4.69 million in the first quarter. The surge may reflect the heightened publicity surrounding the pension reform and also the end of a February deadline for switching funds.

Pension funds made 1.49 billion crowns in the quarter.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 18

