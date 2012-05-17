PRAGUE, May 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

PRAGUE - April producer prices data 0700 GMT.

============================EVENTS============================

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

PRAGUE - Conference "Acquisition & Leveraged Finance CEE" (until May 18).

PRAGUE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit the Czech Republic. Meeting with his Czech counterpart Petr Necas on the schedule. A news conference at 1425 GMT.

============================TOP NEWS==========================

C.BANK GOVERNOR: Failing to cut Czech interest rates now could oblige the central bank to make a bigger move later, although weakening in the crown currency could reduce the pressure on policymakers to act, Czech central bank governor Miroslav Singer said.

NWR Q1: Coal miner New World Resources (NWR) posted a more than 80 percent rise in first-quarter net profit due to lower financial expenses, improved cost controls and a better product mix, surprising analysts who had expected a loss.

CEZ CONTRACTS: Czech anti-corruption police must reopen an investigation into contracts between electricity company CEZ and a major supplier, a state attorney's office in Prague said on Wednesday.

OPPOSITION OFFICIAL HELD: Czech police have charged a leading opposition politician with bribery, a high-profile case at a time of rising public anger at the level of political corruption and an economic recession deepened by budget cuts and tax increases.

SOLAR TAX: A Czech tax on solar power producers was upheld by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, keeping in place a part of the government's drive to trim budget deficits and tame a solar boom in the central European country.

CEE MARKETS: Central European emerging currencies rebounded from early multi-month lows by Wednesday afternoon as a narrowing of Poland's current account deficit helped the zloty and investors became more resigned to the risks of a Greek exit from the euro.

CEE POWER: Czech Cal '13 electricity contract hovered around an all time low hit a day earlier, pressured by bearish fuel prices and the euro zone worries, while the spot power declined on milder weather and lower demand, traders said on Wednesday.

TROOPS: The Czech government approved plans on Wednesday to cut the number of its soldiers in Afghanistan in the next two years, before NATO withdraws foreign combat troops at the end of 2014.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.432 25.433 0 0.44 vs Dollar 19.953 19.955 0.01 -1.12 Czech Equities 875.6 875.6 -0.05 -3.9 U.S. Equities 12,598.55 12,632 -0.26 3.12 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

======================PRESS DIGEST=============================

NWR MINES: New World Resources's OKD mines are in the first phase of extending mining in Karvina by starting talks with landowners but with many steps remain, its chief Klaus-Dieter Beck said. I

