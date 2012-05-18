PRAGUE, May 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

DUKOVANY: CEZ is committed to building a fifth nuclear reactor at Dukovany despite cost pressures that have clouded the Czech utility's expansion plans, Chief Executive Daniel Benes said on Thursday.

CEE BANKS: The need for euro zone banks to repair their balance sheets could prompt asset selloffs and a potential credit crunch in the EU's emerging east unless lenders and regulators work to avoid this, the head of Hungary's central bank said on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS:Central European currencies slipped on Thursday following the weaker euro, with Poland's zloty bucking the regional trend as investors remained wary of potential interventions in the foreign exchange market.

CEE POWER: The Czech Cal '13 contract hit a fresh all-time low tracking falls in oil and world stocks on spreading euro zone fears, while spot power rose with consumption forecast to rise after a holiday in neighbouring Germany, traders said on Thursday.

TEMELIN: Hospodarske Noviny, citing a source, said that Chinese, Korean and Russian partners have expressed interest in partnering with CEZ on its Temelin expansion. The company has called a tender for a strategic partner.

Separately, E15 reported with sources that France's EdF was a favorite in the tender.

TAX FREEDOM DAY: The Liberal Institute calculated Tax Freedom Day to come on June 9 this year, five days earlier than in 2011.

