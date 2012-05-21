PRAGUE, May 21 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
=============================EVENTS==========================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank (CNB) holds Research Open Day
(0700 GMT).
PRAGUE - International Conference on Entrepreneurship and
Jobs in the MENA Region.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
SMEJC GAINS STAKES IN NOMOS, PIRAEUS: Privately-held Czech
financial group PPF said on Friday shareholder Jiri Smejc had
sold his 5 percent stake in the group as well as stakes in PPF's
banking assets.
IMF ON CZECH INTEREST RATES: The International Monetary Fund
said on Friday the Czech central bank's monetary policy stance
is appropriate, although a few members of the IMF board said
there was scope to cut rates.
EBRD: EURO CRISIS TO HIT CEE: Lacklustre growth in emerging
European economies could turn into recession if the euro zone
crisis escalates, the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development said.
CZECH PHILIP MORRIS REVENUE RISES: Revenue for Philip Morris
CR rose 16 percent year-on-year to 2.88 billion
crowns ($143.62 million) in the first quarter, boosted by
favourable pricing and higher exports, the Czech tobacco group
said.
CEE MARKETS: Central European emerging currencies recovered
from lows on Friday, mirroring the euro's brief recovery, with
one Budapest trader saying panic had subsided over the prospects
of Greece being forced to leave the euro.
CEE POWER: Long-term Czech power prices continued their
downward spiral on Friday with the Cal '13 contract hitting a
new all-time low over worries about the euro zone and future
energy demand, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.269 25.255 -0.06 1.08
vs Dollar 19.766 19.851 0.43 -0.17
Czech Equities 868.8 868.8 0.13 -4.64
U.S. Equities 12,369.38 12,442.49 -0.59 1.24
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
NEW CENTRE FOR ON-LINE SHOPPING IN PRAGUE: Prague should
host a global system for online purchases through which people
should be able to file complaints when facing a problem with
buying products in an any online shop on the internet.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
TEMELIN EXPANSION: An unnamed top manager at CEZ
said there is an increasing pressure from the Czech industrial
lobby to choose a consorttium of Russia's Atomstroyexport and
Czech-based Skoda JS, also owned by a Russian entity, in the
tender for Temelin nuclear power plant expansion.
Czech business feel this bid would secure them the biggest
share of supplies deals.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
