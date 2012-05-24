PRAGUE, May 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

PRAGUE - Energy Gas Storage Summit (www.summitegs24.com/)(until May 25).

PRAGUE - Developer Orco Property Group to release first quarter results.

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/23 government bond auction.

PRAGUE - Second round of 4.60%/18 government bond auction.

PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction.

PEGAS Q1 EARNINGS: Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens posted a 15 percent rise in first quarter core profit, helped by higher output thanks to a new production line.

GOVT APPROVES TAX HIKES: The Czech Republic's revamped cabinet committed on Wednesday to push ahead with plans to raise sales tax and slap an extra tax on high wage earners, and warned it would quit if the deficit-cutting measures were not passed by parliament.

BAKALA PLANS BID FOR CIECH: Czech investor Zdenek Bakala plans to launch a bid for Polish chemicals group Ciech before the summer, two banking sources told Reuters.

VICE-GOVT TOMSIK SEES RATE CUT: Czech central bank Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik's view on policy has not significantly changed since May 3, when he voted in minority for a cut in the key two-week repo rate, he said.

BOARD MEMBER JANACEK SEES STABLE RATES: Czech central bank board member Kamil Janacek said on Wednesday he still preferred to keep borrowing costs unchanged and sees no significant factors that would justify a cut.

DEMAND FOR BONDS STAYS STRONG: Demand for Czech bonds stayed strong at an auction on Wednesday, with prospects of the first interest rate cut in two years and a dwindling supply drawing mostly local investors, dealers said.

CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint suffered its biggest one-day loss this year on Wednesday and the Romanian leu hit a record low as renewed fears that Greece will leave the euro zone dampened appetite for riskier emerging European assets.

CEE POWER: Increasing renewable power production pushed Czech spot power prices lower, while the front-year contract eased, tracking a fall in oil prices, traders said.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.486 25.503 0.07 0.23 vs Dollar 20.265 20.251 -0.07 -2.7 Czech Equities 878.1 878.1 -0.48 -3.62 U.S. Equities 12,496.15 12,502.81 -0.05 2.28 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================

CZECHS READY FOR GREEK EURO ZONE EXIT: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said the Czech Republic was ready for a potential exit of Greece from the euro zone. He added Greece's departure from the bloc was a realistic option.

He said the government and the Czech central bank (CNB) prepared a set of steps that they would take if the indebted country had to quit the monetary union. But he declined to specify them.

Pravo, page 12

GAS PIPELINE SALE: Bidders for RWE's unit Net4Gas are only willing to pay 25 billion-40 billion Czech crowns for the pipeline, the paper said withouth unveiling its sources. RWE transferred the company to RWE Gas Int. last week for 52.25 billion to comply with an EU unbundling rules.

Lidove Noviny, page 17

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

