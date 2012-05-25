PRAGUE, May 25 Here are news stories, press
AMSTERDAM - Betting company Fortuna to hold an
annual shareholders' meeting.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
EPH PLANS EUR 1 BLN LOAN: Czech energy group Energeticky a
Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) is close to signing a 1-billion euro
($1.26 billion) loan from 11 domestic banks in a record deal on
the local market, a top company official said.
EU FUND ABUSE MAY DOUBLE DEFICIT: The Czech budget deficit
could double this year if mismanagement charges prompt the
European Union to halt payments of development funds, Prime
Minister Petr Necas said.
POLISH GRID OPERATOR TO BID FOR NET4GAS: Poland's gas
network operator Gaz-System will file an initial offer of
interest to buy Czech gas transmission system operator NET4GAS,
the company's head said.
ORCO SWINGS TO Q1 PROFIT: Real estate developer Orco
Property Group swung to a 2.8 million euro
net profit in the first quarter from a 4.4 million loss a year
ago, the company said.
BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 494.7 million
crowns ($24.40 million) worth of variable rate government bonds
due 2023 in the second, non-competitive round of an
auction.
CONFIDENCE INDICATOR: Czech May business confidence and
consumer confidence dip.
CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty rose
sharply on Thursday as central Europe recovered lost ground
after a heavy selloff, but further losses are possible if the
euro zone debt crisis escalates, weighing on economic prospects
in Europe.
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead prices edged up on Thursday as
forecasts for declining wind generation in the region offset an
expected rise in solar production as long-term prices stayed
stuck on a record low, traders said.
TRAVEL SERVICE BUYING PLANES: Privately-owned Czech airline
company Travel Service is buying three Boeings 737-700 from
failed European air carriers, including Hungary's Malev
.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1C
