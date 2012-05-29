PRAGUE, May 29 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
============================TOP NEWS==========================
UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol
has temporarily halted crude refining at its Paramo unit due to
weak demand, a spokesman said on Monday.
CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty led central European currencies
higher on Monday when investors dipped back into the region's
riskier assets, though dealers said it was a short-term rebound
and expectations of a rally looked misplaced.
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power climbed higher on Monday on
renewed demand following a holiday in much of Europe while
long-term prices rose with fuels in a quiet market, traders
said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.322 25.325 0.01 0.87
vs Dollar 20.192 20.211 0.09 -2.33
Czech Equities 865.7 865.7 -0.45 -4.98
U.S. Equities 12,454.83 12,529.75 -0.6 1.94
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
SOLAR: Many Czech solar panel manufactureres support a
German effort to impose an antidumping duty on imported Chinese
solar panels.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
