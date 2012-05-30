PRAGUE, May 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

DEBT CAP: The austerity-minded Czech cabinet is pressing on with a plan to cap the country's public debt via a constitutional change, showing a strong will to fix the country's public finances despite growing opposition to cuts and tax hikes.

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint shrugged off the central bank's decision to leave borrowing costs unchanged on Tuesday while other currencies were mildly lower in a calm trade as market participants awaited any clues coming from the troubled euro zone, particularly from Greece.

CEE POWER: Forecasts for lower renewables production in the region and stronger demand pushed Czech spot power sharply higher on Tuesday while long-term prices rose for a second straight day, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.487 25.392 -0.37 0.23 vs Dollar 20.427 20.243 -0.91 -3.52 Czech Equities 878.1 878.1 1.43 -3.62 U.S. Equities 12,580.69 12,454.83 1.01 2.97 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

TRAVEL AGENCY IPO: Czech travel agency Exim Tours plans an IPO next year, selling around a 30 stake. It is consolidating its operations ahead of this, and wants to double its turnover to 8 billion crowns.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

