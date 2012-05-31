PRAGUE, May 31 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
April money supply data at 0800 GMT.
============================EVENTS============================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
ACQUISITION: German retail group REWE is expected to
announce an agreement to buy a majority stake in Czech tour
operator EXIM Tours, a source close to the deal said on
Wednesday.
EURO READY: None of the eight countries on the waiting list
to join the euro are meeting the required standards at the
moment, the European Central Bank's latest convergence report
said on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies extended early
losses on Wednesday as worries over Spain and Italy hit the
euro, overturning a brief surge for Hungary's forint due to
positive signs from Brussels on the flow of development aid.
FX RESERVES: The Czech central bank cut the proportion of
foreign exchange reserves held in the euro and the U.S.
dollar and diversified into the Australian dollar, the
2011 bank's annual report showed.
LOAN: Central European telecoms services provider GTS CE has
signed a 330 million euro loan from a group of European banks to
help refinancing and acquisitions, the company said on
Wednesday.
CEE POWER: Czech spot power rose on Wednesday, underpinned
by forecasts for lower renewables and nuclear supply, while
long-term prices eased as fuels declined and due to continuing
worries over economic prospects for Spain and the euro zone,
traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.688 25.68 -0.03 -0.56
vs Dollar 20.742 20.713 -0.14 -5.12
Czech Equities 876.7 876.7 -0.16 -3.78
U.S. Equities 12,419.86 12,580.69 -1.28 1.66
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
COMPETITIVENESS: The Czech Republic fell for a third time in
a row to number 33 on Swiss institute IMD's competitiveness
rankings. The government wants the country in the top 20 by
2020.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
