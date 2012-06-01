PRAGUE, June 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for May due out at 0730 GMT.

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies...........................

============================EVENTS============================

PRAGUE - End-May budget balance data.

Related news: ============================TOP NEWS==========================

CEZ PLANTS: Czech power group CEZ invited bidders on Thursday to buy two of its biggest coal-burning power plants to end a long-running uncertainty over future coal prices.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: Persistent worries over the euro zone forced Poland's state-owned BGK bank to defend the zloty on Thursday, while the forint, seen as the weakest link among Central European currencies, continued to fall, knocking Hungarian bonds.

Story: Related news:

GREXIT: A Greek exit from the euro zone could thrust emerging European markets into a downward spiral similar to that seen during the 2008 financial crisis, when currencies lost up to a third of their value following the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: An expected surge in wind generation in the region drove Czech day ahead down nearly 12 percent on Thursday as spot prices rose above those in neighbouring Germany due to few sellers on the Czech market, traders said.

Story: Related news:

TOUR BUY: German retail and travel group Rewe is taking over leading Czech tour operator Exim Tours to boost its presence in central and eastern Europe.

Story: Related news:

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.735 25.8 0.25 -0.74 vs Dollar 20.84 20.861 0.1 -5.62 Czech Equities 865.6 865.6 -1.27 -4.99 U.S. Equities 12,393.45 2,419.86 -0.21 1.44 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

======================PRESS DIGEST=============================

OIL: Since the middle of May, the Czech Republic has not received oil through the eastern Druzhba pipeline and has made up for this loss with deliveries from the west.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 20

RETAIL BONDS: Orders for the Finance Ministry's spring issue of retail bonds reached around 16 billion crowns. The ministry will give official statistics on Friday.

Pravo, page 3

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)