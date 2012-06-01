PRAGUE, June 1 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for May due out at 0730
GMT.
============================EVENTS============================
PRAGUE - End-May budget balance data.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
CEZ PLANTS: Czech power group CEZ invited
bidders on Thursday to buy two of its biggest coal-burning power
plants to end a long-running uncertainty over future coal
prices.
CEE MARKETS: Persistent worries over the euro zone forced
Poland's state-owned BGK bank to defend the zloty on Thursday,
while the forint, seen as the weakest link among Central
European currencies, continued to fall, knocking Hungarian
bonds.
GREXIT: A Greek exit from the euro zone could thrust
emerging European markets into a downward spiral similar to that
seen during the 2008 financial crisis, when currencies lost up
to a third of their value following the collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
CEE POWER: An expected surge in wind generation in the
region drove Czech day ahead down nearly 12 percent on Thursday
as spot prices rose above those in neighbouring Germany due to
few sellers on the Czech market, traders said.
TOUR BUY: German retail and travel group Rewe is taking over
leading Czech tour operator Exim Tours to boost its presence in
central and eastern Europe.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.735 25.8 0.25 -0.74
vs Dollar 20.84 20.861 0.1 -5.62
Czech Equities 865.6 865.6 -1.27 -4.99
U.S. Equities 12,393.45 2,419.86 -0.21 1.44
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
OIL: Since the middle of May, the Czech Republic has not
received oil through the eastern Druzhba pipeline and has made
up for this loss with deliveries from the west.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 20
RETAIL BONDS: Orders for the Finance Ministry's spring issue
of retail bonds reached around 16 billion crowns. The ministry
will give official statistics on Friday.
Pravo, page 3
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
