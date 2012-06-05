PRAGUE, June 5 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
April retail sales data at 0700 GMT.
============================EVENTS============================
PRAGUE - Chemicals group Unipetrol, a unit of
Poland's PKN Orlen to hold an annual shareholders'
meeting.
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session
(until June 15), to debate whether to confirm lifting of the
immunity of deputy David Rath after he was charged with
accepting a bribe.
The schedule of this session also includes a vote on
austerity measures, including a hike in the value added tax
(VAT) rates by 1 percentage point and introducing a 7 percent
tax rate for high earners.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
PFF DEAL IS FINANCING CHALLENGE FOR GENERALI: One of the
most pressing tasks facing Mario Greco, picked on Saturday to
lead Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali,
will be to figure out how to pay for a big stake in an eastern
European venture it may have to buy.
EU FUNDS SEEN RESUMED IN SEPT: The European Union could
resume sending development funds to the Czech Republic in
September after an interruption caused by criticism of
mishandling and abuse, Regional Development Minister Kamil
Jankovsky said.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly rose in a
thin trade on Monday, with Hungary's forint supported by a delay
to a vote on a disputed central bank law which kept open the
chance of the country striking a much needed aid deal.
CEE POWER: Forecasts for rising renewable supply weighed on
Czech spot power on Monday while long-term prices fell on weak
global economic data that raised fears over future energy
demand, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.614 25.68 0.26 -0.27
vs Dollar 20.484 20.539 0.27 -3.81
Czech Equities 863.9 863.9 0.55 -5.18
U.S. Equities 12,101.46 12,118.57 -0.14 -0.95
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
TEMELIN TENDER: Bidders in the largest ever Czech
procurement deal to enlarge CEZ's Temelin nuclear
power plant, Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, France's
Areva and a Russian consortium including
Atomstroyexport, will submit their final bids only in July but
they are already signing contracts with Czech sub-suppliers to
improve their position in the tender.
Westinghouse EMEA Chief Yves Brachet said he expected the
share of Czech companies in the deal would reach 70 percent.
Westinghouse has signed a deal with Czech firm Metrostav to
provide most of the construction works on the project.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1, 14
EASING AUSTERITY: Prime Minister Petr Necas decided to scrap
plans for abolishing an excise tax rebate on fuel that farmers
use to cultivate their fields as of next year. Instead, the
rebate, currently at 60 percent, will be cut to 40 percent.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 13
CAR PRODUCTION: Revenue of Czech-based car makers rose by 13
percent last year to 800 billion crowns ($38.89 billion), an
automobile industry association said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
