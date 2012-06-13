PRAGUE, June 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session (until June 15).

PRAGUE - First auction round of VAR/23 and 3.85%/21 government bonds.

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

RATES: A fourth Czech central banker has indicated that interest rates may drop soon, suggesting growing momentum on the seven-strong central bank board to cut interest rates, already at a record low, as early as this month.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies extended losses on Tuesday on concerns that a bailout for debt-choked Spanish banks will not stem the euro zone crisis, but debt markets held steady with Polish 10-year yields keeping near a 3-1/2-year low.

NWR-JSW: Takeover of Polish coal deposits from Czech rival New World Resources (NWR) seems an interesting option for Poland's coking coal miner Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa , Polish treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Tuesday.

CME NOTES: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) accepted to buy back a principal amount of 60.5 million euros worth of floating rate senior notes due 2014 in a tender offer but rejected repurchase offers for 2016 notes, it said on Tuesday.

CEE POWER: The Czech front-year power contract dropped to a new all-time low on Tuesday, following a slide in Germany's benchmark power contract as Europe's failure to support the carbon market led to a drop in carbon permits, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.612 25.729 0.45 -0.26 vs Dollar 20.478 20.652 0.84 -3.78 Czech Equities 870.4 870.4 -1.03 -4.47 U.S. Equities 12,573.8 12,411.23 1.31 2.92 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

BANKS: Deposits from abroad in Czech banks rose 60 percent to 124 billion crowns in the year to April.

E15, page 1

TELEFONICA: Telefonica CR plans to launch operation of 4G service next week.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 16

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)