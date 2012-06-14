PRAGUE, June 14 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
============================EVENTS=============================
PRAGUE - Second auction round of VAR/23 and
3.85%/21 government bonds.
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session
(until June 15).
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
============================TOP NEWS===========================
AUSTERITY: The lower house of the Czech parliament approved
a law on Wednesday slowing down hikes in pensions to save 47.8
billion crowns ($2.31 billion) over the next three years as part
of a government drive to cut the budget deficit.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies rose on Wednesday,
boosted by a stronger euro but pressured by unease ahead of this
weekend's Greek election, while Polish bond yields fell after
lower-than-expected inflation data.
BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 3.8 billion
crowns ($183.90 million) worth of variable rate government bonds
due 2023 in the first, competitive round of bidding
on Wednesday.
It also sold 4.66 billion crowns worth of a 3.85 percent
coupon bond due 2021.
TABLES:
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power fell on Wednesday on an
increase in solar power output and lower demand, while the
front-year contract rebounded slightly on firmer coal and oil
prices, after hitting a new all-time low on Tuesday, traders
said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.478 25.48 0.01 0.26
vs Dollar 20.266 20.263 -0.01 -2.71
Czech Equities 873.5 873.5 0.36 -4.13
U.S. Equities 12,496.38 12,573.8 -0.62 2.28
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
NET4GAS: Investment group KKCG confirmed it will take part
in the sale tender for RWE's Net4Gas unit.
Lidove Noviny, page 15
SKODA CAR SALES: Skoda Auto, a Volkswagen unit,
raised car sales 8.6 percent in the first five months of 2012 to
405,500 units.
E15, page 7
PIPELINE: The owners of Ceska Rafinerska - Unipetrol
, Shell and Eni - are trying to
negotiate a lower fee in a new deliveries contract with state
oil pipeline operator Mero once a 15-year contract expires this
year. The refinery owners say the old fee is connected to
covering costs for the construction of the IKL pipeline that no
longer need to be covered.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)