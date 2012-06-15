PRAGUE, June 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

May producer prices data 0700 GMT.

April current account balance data at 0800 GMT.

PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to detail Q1 government debt figures at 0700 GMT.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies fell on Thursday as turmoil in the euro zone kept investors risk-averse, with the forint leading losses as Hungary's high exposure to fallout from the crisis overshadowed a successful bond auction.

CEE FX POLL: The euro zone's turmoil could weigh on currencies in the European Union's emerging east over the next year even if the crisis-hit bloc does not sink deeper into the mire, a poll of analysts showed on Thursday.

CEE POWER: The Czech front-year power contract hit a fresh low due to euro zone worries, while forecasts for warmer temperatures and increasing solar power output drove spot power down, traders said on Thursday.

POWER TRADERS: Another central and eastern Europe power trader could go bust if operators continue to underestimate risk management, the CEO of the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE) said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.451 25.61 0.62 0.37 vs Dollar 20.124 20.334 1.03 -1.99 Czech Equities 875.9 875.9 0.27 -3.86 U.S. Equities 12,651.91 12,496.38 1.24 3.56 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

TEMELIN: Vaclav Bartuska, the government's energy envoy, said a big problem for the nuclear industry is the breakdown of the supply chain. He said an engineering group like Czech Vitkovice Machinery Group, for example, is able to produce steam generators for Temelin's expansion, but it means big upfront investment that doesn't make sense if it is only for Temelin.

He also said CEZ will have trouble finding a strategic partner for Temelin's expansion without state guarantees or support for the project.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 11

SEZNAM.CZ: The largest Czech internet portal Seznam.cz earned just over a billion crowns operating profit on revenue of 2.68 billion in 2011.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 20

START: Czech company Wooky, a seller of electonric books and magazines, will be the first to list on the Prague bourse's new Start platform for smaller companies. According to a document obtained by the newspaper, the wants to raise up to 50 million crowns by selling an 11 percent share.

E15, page 1

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

