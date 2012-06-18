PRAGUE, June 18 Here are news stories, press
============================TOP NEWS===========================
CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies were mixed against
the euro on Friday with investors wary of Greece's election on
Sunday, while stocks strengthened and better than expected
current account data supported the Polish zloty.
C/A SURPLUS: The Czech current account posted a 5.27 billion
crown ($259.06 million) surplus in April, defying analysts'
expectations of a 2.0 billion deficit thanks to a surplus on the
goods and services balance, the central bank (CNB) said on
Friday.
SKANSKA REVAMP: Swedish construction group Skanska
is to restructure its residential development operations in the
Nordic region, the Czech Republic and Slovakia after facing
higher production costs and lower sales.
CEE POWER: The Czech front-year power contract rose on
Friday from an all-time low following a rise in German power
markets, but turnover remained low as traders were cautious
ahead of Greek elections, market participants said.
POWER TRADERS: Southeast European power traders are looking
to new markets in Turkey and areas further east, frustrated by
growing regulatory, political and economic risks in local
markets, participants at an industry seminar said this week.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.283 25.506 0.87 1.03
vs Dollar 19.9 20.197 1.47 -0.85
Czech Equities 885.5 885.5 1.1 -2.81
U.S. Equities 12,767.17 12,651.91 0.91 4.5
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
PRESIDENT ON GREEK ELECTION: The result of the Greek
election will have no impact on the solution of the euro zone
debt crisis, Czech President Vaclav Klaus said.
The country's unpayable debt will remain even with the
victory of the pro-European Greeks and the existing situation
will drag on.
Pravo, page 2
COAL WAR: Power plant Elektrarny Opatovice's owner EP
Holding is considering using coal from the Mibrag mine in
Germany which it controls to keep the Opatovice plant running.
The power station is soon to run out of coal after miner Czech
Coal halted coal deliveries there, saying the company has failed
to make payments for supplies.
However, coal from Mibrag, situated in east Germany, has
different properties and using it would be expensive mainly due
to the high transportation costs.
E15, page 1
