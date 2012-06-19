PRAGUE, June 19 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
=============================EVENTS============================
PRAGUE - The Czech central bank (CNB) to release 2011/2012
Financial Stability Report including an update to the banking
sector stress tests.
Related news:
PRAGUE - Czech central bank (CNB) Governor Miroslav Singer
to hold a news conference on the Financial Stability report at
0800 GMT.
Related news:
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
Related news:
============================TOP NEWS===========================
CEE MARKETS: Central European assets reversed early rises
and Romania's Treasury bill tender failed due to rising yields
on Monday, as worries over the euro zone revived after initial
optimism over Sunday's Greek election.
Story: Related news:
CEZ CAN COMPLETE ENERGOTRANS PURCHASE: Czech electricity
producer CEZ can complete the takeover of power and
heat producer Energotrans, which runs a power plant in Melnik,
north of Prague, the Czech anti-monopoly office (UOHS) said.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Long-term electricity prices fell to fresh lows
on Monday after euphoria about the Greek vote gave way to wider
pessimism over the euro zone while forecasts for a drop in
renewables supported spot contracts, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.528 25.535 0.03 0.07
vs Dollar 20.253 20.343 0.44 -2.64
Czech Equities 884.8 884.8 -0.08 -2.89
U.S. Equities 12,741.82 12,767.17 -0.2 4.29
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
BREWERY ACQUISITION: Molson Coors Brewing Co took
over Starbev and renamed it Molson Coors Central Europe. Mark
Hunter, who led Molson Coors operations in Great Britain and
Ireland so far, was appointed its chief.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
SPP SALE: The Slovak Economics Ministry will launch talks
with Czech energy group EPH about its plans to buy a 49 percent
stake in Slovak utility SPP.
Pravo, page 18
