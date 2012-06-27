PRAGUE, June 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
PRAGUE - IIF Annual Meeting of Central and East European
Bank Chief Executives (until June 28). News conference on June
28 at 845 GMT.
CEZ TO END EU PROBE: Czech electricity producer CEZ
is to sell one or two coal-burning power plants in
an attempt to end an investigation into suspected
anti-competitive behaviour by the European Commission, the
company said.
CZK HITS 7-MTH LOW: The Czech crown fell 0.3 percent on the
day to 25.973 per euro on Tuesday, the weakest since November 28
last year ahead of a central bank meeting on Thursday where
policymakers are expected to cut the main interest rate
to a new record low of 0.5 percent.
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown hit a seven-month low but
Hungary's forint gained on Tuesday, outpacing its regional peers
by rising half a percent against the euro as its central bank
kept interest rates at the highest level in the European Union.
CEE POWER: An expected steep fall in renewable supply and
higher demand due to rising temperatures drove Czech day-ahead
power higher on Tuesday, while long-term prices gained along
with oil, traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.879 25.927 0.19 -1.31
vs Dollar 20.718 20.78 0.3 -5
Czech Equities 884.1 884.1 0.65 -2.96
U.S. Equities 12,534.67 12,502.66 0.26 2.6
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
2013 BUDGET: The cabinet agreed on Tuesday that the 2013
public sector shortfall should be at most 2.9 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP), which assumes a state budget shortfall
of 100 billion crowns ($4.81 billion), down from an expected 3.0
percent this year corresponding to a 105 billion state budget
gap. At the end of May, the deficit was already at 79 billion.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
STATE ENERGY POLICY: Large coal-burning power and heating
plants that are inefficient should be shut within ten years, the
government's state energy policy outlook assumes.
The share of power produced from coal should drop to 20
percent in 30 years from 60 percent now. Nuclear power
production would increase to 45-55 percent from about a third
now. Renewables should cover 10 to 15 percent of production,
same as natural gas-fired stations.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
