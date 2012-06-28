PRAGUE, June 28 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
=============================EVENTS============================
PRAGUE - IIF Annual Meeting of Central and East European
Bank Chief Executives to continue. News conference at 845 GMT.
PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction.
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on
interest rates. An announcement is expected at 1100 GMT and a
news conference to follow at 1230 GMT.
LUXEMBOURG - Developer Orco Property Group
to hold a shareholders' meeting.
========================MORNING NEWS========================
NWR HAS NEW CHIEF: Coal miner New World Resources
said on Thursday Gareth Penny was appointed as
executive chairman of the company, succeeding Mike Salamon who
is to retire.
============================TOP NEWS===========================
EASTERN EU MEMBERS AGAINST BANK PLAN: The Czech government
and Bulgarian central bank stepped up criticism of proposals for
an EU banking union on Wednesday, raising new obstacles to
agreement at a summit this week.
PM AGAINST EU INTEGRATION PLANS AHEAD OF SUMMIT: The Czech
government will not accept proposals for deeper European banking
and fiscal integration circulated ahead of an EU summit this
week, Prime Minister Petr Necas said.
PM SACKS MINISTER: The Czech Republic's austerity-minded
prime minister, Petr Necas, sacked Justice Minister Jiri
Pospisil on Wednesday, saying that he acted irresponsibly over
his budget.
C.BANKERS REMARKS ON POLICY: The Czech central bank is
likely to cut interest rates to a new record low when it meets
on June 28, its first rate move in more than two years, as
easing inflation gives it room to try to shore up a shrinking
economy.
CEE MARKETS: Emerging European assets retreated on Wednesday
after Romania held rates at 5.25 percent to avert more currency
weakness, while investors scaled back positions ahead of an EU
summit that may not resolving the euro zone debt crisis.
CEE POWER: Czech long-term power prices fell on Wednesday
along with carbon and oil, while day ahead fell slightly as
forecasts for strong solar production in the region offset lower
wind generation and higher consumption, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.852 25.85 -0.01 -1.2
vs Dollar 20.624 20.74 0.56 -4.52
Czech Equities 886.3 886.3 0.25 -2.72
U.S. Equities 12,627.01 12,534.67 0.74 3.35
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
PM AGAINST BANKING UNION: Prime Minister Petr Necas said
proposals to create a European banking union were the most
problematic for the Czech Republic as it would make it easy for
parent Western banks to suck out money from their Czech units.
He said he understood such a plan was interesting for West
European countries but for the Czech Republic it would have
dangerous repercussions.
Pravo, page 6
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)