June inflation data at 0700 GMT.

June unemployment data at 0700 GMT.

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

GOVT DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt rose to 1.636 trillion crowns ($79.03 billion) at the end of June, from 1.613 trillion at the end of March, the Finance Ministry said.

EU TO MARKET TEST CEZ DIVESTMENT PLAN: The European Commission has asked competitors and customers of Czech electricity producer CEZ to comment on the group's proposed power plant sale in order to assess whether it would resolve competition concerns.

FX RESERVES: The Czech central bank (CNB) said on Tuesday its foreign exchange reserves had dipped to 31.17 billion euros at the end of June, from a revised 31.58 billion at the end of the previous month.

MOODY'S CONFIRMS CME RATING: Moody's confirms CME's B3 rating following completion of tender offers; outlook positive.

CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu edged away from last week's all-time lows on Tuesday but political instability is expected to weigh on the currency as investors fret about an IMF-led aid programme and the role of government in the east European country.

CEE POWER: The price of Czech power for next-year delivery declined on Tuesday following a drop in prices of European carbon allowances, while spot prices retreated slightly on an increase in wind production in the region, traders said.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.375 25.388 0.05 0.67 vs Dollar 20.675 20.706 0.15 -4.78 Czech Equities 904.2 904.2 -0.46 -0.76 U.S. Equities 12,653.12 12,736.29 -0.65 3.57 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================

COMPANIES EXPECT DROP IN REAL WAGES: Companies expect nominal wages to rise by 1.67 percent this year and 1.41 percent next year on average, a survey by the Confederation of Industry and the central bank of 200 companies showed. Inflation is above 3 percent now and is expected to remain above 2 percent next year.

Companies continue to invest, the survey also showed. 40 percent of them plan to increase investment by 31 percent next year.

Weak domestic demand is among the main drags on growth. The government has no plans to stimulate demand as it is ineffective to do so in a small and open economy, a finance ministry spokesman said. Rather it is effective to support competitiveness, he added.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

VAT HIKE: Parliament approved in the second reading a bill raising both the value added tax (VAT) rates by 1 percentage point to 15 percent and 21 percent as of next year.

Pravo, page 2

AUCTION OF FREQUENCIES: The Czech Telecommunication Office unveiled conditions of an auction of mobile telephone frequencies. New bidders will be able to use the spectrum of 1,800 MHz which does not allow them to cover the whole Czech Republic, the paper said. Bidders were asking for some room in the 800 MHz spectrum too which would give them a chance to cover the whole country.

Bidders will also be allowed to use networks of the country's three mobile operators.

The initial price was set at 7.4 billion crowns ($357.08 million).

Hospodarske Noviny, page 11

