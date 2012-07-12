PRAGUE, July 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
============================EVENTS===========================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular
weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy
issues.
Related news:
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session
(until July 20), expected to approve church restitution bill in
3rd reading.
Related news:
==========================TOP NEWS===========================
CROSS BOARDER POWER CAPACITY: Germany-based Central
Allocation Office GmbH (CAO) published results on Wednesday of
its monthly capacity auction to transmit electricity across
borders in the CEE region in August.
Story: Related news:
CZ,HU CPI UP BUT DEMAND WEAK: More expensive food and tax
hikes lifted consumer inflation in the Czech Republic and
Hungary above forecast in June but there was no sign of
demand-led pressure on prices, suggesting central banks had room
to cut interest rates.
Story: Related news:
JUNE INFLATION SPEEDS UP: Czech consumer prices rose 0.2
percent in June versus a month earlier, bringing annual
inflation to 3.5 percent, the Statistics Office data showed on
Wednesday.
Story: Related news:
*For c.bank comment:
CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty hit a 2-month high on Wednesday
fuelled by foreign bond buying, while the Romanian leu held
steady despite a political battle that is likely to put
Bucharest on a collision course with the European Union.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech prompt power dropped sharply on Wednesday
following a downward move on Germany's spot market due to a
forecast surge in wind power production and a mild rise in solar
output in the region, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.367 25.342 -0.1 0.7
vs Dollar 20.739 20.692 -0.23 -5.1
Czech Equities 906.9 906.9 0.3 -0.46
U.S. Equities 12,604.53 12,653.12 -0.38 3.17
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
RAIFFEISEN IN CZECH REPUBLIC: Raiffeisenbank has seen strong
growth in profit in the second quarter, similar to that in the
first quarter when the unit of Raiffeisen Bank International saw
net profit rise by 52 percent, the bank's chief Lubor Zalman
said. Provisioning costs are developing better than expected, he
said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
OIL FROM RUSSIA: The oil flow via the Druzhba pipeline from
Russia remains curbed although the situation has improved
somewhat in June. The outage is offset by a higher volume coming
via the IKL pipeline.
Pravo, page 15
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)