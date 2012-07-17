PRAGUE, July 17 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
==========================TOP NEWS===========================
NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE ON WED: The Czech parliament will vote on
a no-confidence motion against the government on Wednesday, its
website said, but the leftist opposition has little chance of
toppling Prime Minister Petr Necas' administration.
CAR PRODUCTION UP BUT SLOWING: Car production in the Czech
Republic rose in the first six months of the year, but at a
slower pace than in 2011 as demand for cars in Europe fell, the
Association of Automotive Industry.
CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty neared a two-month high on
Monday, helped by demand for the debt of central Europe's
largest member, while the Romanian leu hit an all-time low hurt
by a political row that could lead to further falls in the
country's assets.
CZECH RAILWAYS BOND: Following are terms and conditions of a
bond priced on Monday.
CEE POWER: Czech spot prices regained ground in thin trade
on Monday, while Cal'13 was priced slightly below last-week's
levels, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.316 25.327 0.04 0.9
vs Dollar 20.621 20.692 0.34 -4.51
Czech Equities 901.4 901.4 -0.31 -1.06
U.S. Equities 12,727.21 12,777.09 -0.39 4.17
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
INTEREST RATES: The average annual interest rate on a
consumer loan was 13.53 percent in May, according to the central
bank. An average mortgage was provided with a 3.68 percent
interest rate fixed for five years.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
POLL: FINMIN KALOUSEK SHOULD QUIT: A Sanep poll for tabloid
Blesk showed that 76.4 percent of Czechs want Prime Minister
Petr Necas to sack Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek, and 6.2
percent mostly agree.
Kalousek is under fire after police said he tried to
pressure them in an investigation of an army procurement deal
that is likely to bring charges against one of his party
colleague.
Blesk, page 2
($1 = 20.8818 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)