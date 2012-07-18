PRAGUE, July 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

June producer prices data 0700 GMT.

PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session (until July 20). Vote of no-confidence in the government on the schedule.

PRAGUE - First round of VAR/17 government bond auction.

PRAGUE - First round of 3.85%/21 government bond auction.

EPH BUYS STAKE IN GERMAN POWER PLANT: Czech energy group EPH has acquired a 41.9 stake in German power plant Schkopau from NRG Energy for 141 million euros ($173 million), EPH said.

MOODY'S CONFIRMS RATING: Moody's affirms Czech Republic's A1 rating and stable outlook.

IMF: EU, FOREIGN OWNER BIGGEST RISK TO BANKS: Czech banks are vulnerable to developments in the EU and at their foreign parent lenders, although can they can withstand substantial shocks thanks to strong capital, liquidity and profits, the IMF said in a report.

HIV DRUG CREATOR DIES: Czech scientist Antonin Holy, who played an important role in creating drugs to treat HIV and AIDS, has died at the age of 75, the Czech Academy of Sciences said.

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's bonds rallied and a T-bill auction drew massive demand ahead of talks with the IMF on a vital financing deal, while Romania's assets mostly stayed under pressure although the cost of insuring debt in both countries against default fell.

CEE POWER: Czech prompt prices rose on Tuesday on expectations for less wind output in the region, while the contract for next-year delivery followed an increase of its German peer on a rise in prices of coal and EU carbon allowances, traders said.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.254 25.217 -0.15 1.14 vs Dollar 20.557 20.643 0.42 -4.18 Czech Equities 907.8 907.8 0.71 -0.36 U.S. Equities 12,805.54 12,727.21 0.62 4.81 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================

MOBILE PHONE OPERATORS' NEW REGULATION: A new directive issued on June 1 gives authorities a wider range of possibilities to regulate the market with mobile phone services and will enable virtual operators to enter the market. The paper said authorities are unhappy about the behaviour of the main three Czech mobile phone operators, Spanish group Telefonica's unit Telefonica Czech Republic, the UK's Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile, which they say work as a monopoly.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

POWER EXPORT RULES: The Czech Republic is threatened with a shortage of coal and it is not sensible to use the existing coal to produce electricity aimed for exports. Therefore, Industry Minister Martin Kuba is considering to transfer part of fees for transmission and distribution of electricity to the producer from the end user. That should make export less attractive. This should be part of the revised energy policy statement, which the ministry plans to submit to the government by the end of August.

Exports of electricity rose by 14.1 percent last year to a record 17.0 TWh mainly due to closing of German nuclear plants.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 12

RETAIL BONDS: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek plans to offer another tranche of retail bonds around Christmas. They should be sold as gift certificate and can be used as a Christmas present.

Pravo, page 2

PUBLIC WAGE BILL TO RISE: Labour Minister Jaromir Drabek proposed an increase in wages of lawmakers, ministers, judges, and the president by tens of thousands of crowns per month as of January.

The proposal comes at a time the government is curbing pension increases, cutting state clerks' wages, and increasing taxes on basic items like food, and despite a promise that wages of these officials should remain frozen at least until 2014.

Pravo, page 1

