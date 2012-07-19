PRAGUE, July 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

* Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

* The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

* Second round of VAR/17 government bond auction. Second round of 3.85%/21 government bond auction.

* 52-week T-bill auction.

UNIPETROL GIVES GLOOMY OUTLOOK: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol expects to report a deeper second-quarter operating loss than in the first quarter due to lower crude oil prices and lower price quotations of refining and petrochemical products, it said.

GOVT SURVIVES 4TH NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE: The centre-right Czech government survived a parliamentary no-confidence vote over a sleaze scandal on Wednesday when the opposition failed to drive a wedge into Prime Minister Petr Necas's fractious coalition, busy with a tough austerity drive.

JANACEK: NO NEED TO CUT RATES IN 2012: There is no reason to cut Czech interest rates further from record lows through the rest of the year, central banker Kamil Janacek was quoted as saying on Wednesday, reaffirming his long-standing view.

HUGE DEMAND FOR BONDS: Strong foreign demand drove the yield on Czech 10-year bonds to a record low at an auction on Wednesday as investors sought alternatives to negative-yielding debt in western Europe.

FACTORY GATE PRICES DROP: Czech June industrial PPI fell 0.3 percent month on month, bringing the annual rate to 1.5 percent, in line with forecast.

CEE MARKETS: The zloty eased slightly on Wednesday after disappointing industrial output data signalled the Polish economy was slowing faster than expected, while Hungary's forint hit two-week highs on optimism over credit talks with the IMF.

CEE POWER: An expected increase in renewable power generation drove Czech day-ahead power lower on Wednesday while the front year contract edged down, tracking a fall in carbon prices, traders said.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.277 25.253 -0.1 1.05 vs Dollar 20.583 20.575 -0.04 -4.31 Czech Equities 901.6 901.6 -0.68 -1.04 U.S. Equities 12,908.7 12,805.54 0.81 5.66 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================

COAL MINER EYEING CEZ'S POWER PLANT: Sokolovska Uhelna mining company is interested in a potential purchase of CEZ's coal-burning power plant Tisova to which it supplies coal, as it has been in a dispute with CEZ over the price of coal since 2006. But it is not certain whether the plant is for sale.

Heating company Dalkia is interested in CEZ's only hard coal-fired plant Detmarovice, if the price is not too high.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

PENSION REFORM: Pension funds estimate that 750,000-1 million people will join the second pillar saving scheme slated for launch next year as part of the government's pension reform.

This would mean that 20 billion crowns ($970.74 million) will be diverted from the state-run pay-as-you-go pillar. Along with additional savings by people, a new market of 30 billion crowns will be created for pension funds.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 16

