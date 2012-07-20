PRAGUE, July 20 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
===========================EVENTS============================
* Finance Ministry should publish quarterly update of its
macroeconomic forecasts on www.mfcr.cz (1200 GMT). Main points
of the new outlook were released on Thursday.
Related news:
==========================TOP NEWS===========================
BUDGET CUTS EASING: A worsening economic outlook has
prompted the Czech government, one of the least leveraged in
Europe, to slow its austerity drive between now and 2015, taking
advantage of record low debt yields to lighten the burden of
budget cuts.
Story: Related news:
PHILIP MORRIS CZECH MARKET SHARE SHRINKS: Market share of
Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR fell 2.7
percentage points to 42.8 percent in the second quarter, hit by
a decline in the shipments of low-margin local brands, its
parent group said.
Story: Related news:
DEBT AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 195.2 million
crowns ($9.47 million) worth of variable-rate government bonds
due in 2017 in the second, non-competitive round of
an auctions.
Story: Related news:
*For TABLE on fixed rate paper
*For TABLE on T-Bill
KIT LEAVING PRAGUE BOURSE: KIT digital Inc said on
Thursday it was relocating its corporate headquarters to New
York from Prague and would delist its shares from the Prague
Stock Exchange.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu hit a record low on Thursday
before a referendum on whether to impeach President Traian
Basescu, while Hungary's forint hit a 2-1/2 month high and
extended a week-long rally driven by the start of Hungary's IMF
credit talks.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: A drop in forecasts for renewables production in
the region resulted in a rebound of Czech prompt prices on
Thursday, while the contract for next-year deliveries went
marginally up in thin trade, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.412 25.387 -0.1 0.52
vs Dollar 20.737 20.707 -0.14 -5.09
Czech Equities 909.8 909.8 0.91 -0.14
U.S. Equities 12,943.36 12,908.7 0.27 5.94
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
SKODA RESHUFFLING WORKERS: About 150 workers will be moved
from the logistics unit at Volkswagen's Skoda Auto
and will be offered a job elsewhere in the company due to lower
sales in India.
Pravo, page 17
SENATE SCRAPS BILL ON CURBING PENSION INDEXATION: The Senate
rejected a bill on temporarily lower pension indexation, one of
the government's savings measure to cut the public sector
shortfall. The bill will now return to the lower house which can
override the veto if the proposal is supported by 101 votes in
the 200-seat lower house.
Pravo, page 2
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
vouch for their accuracy.
