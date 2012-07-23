PRAGUE, July 23 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================TOP NEWS===========================
CEE MARKETS: Concerns over Spain's borrowing costs hit
emerging European currencies on Friday, knocking the forint and
zloty off recent highs as political turmoil sent Romania's leu
to a fresh all-time low.
CEE POWER: The Czech front-year contract remained steady in
thin trade o n Friday, while power for the next working day
edged down as low wind production was offset by an increase in
solar output, but a slide in consumption weighed, traders said.
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
RWE OFFICE: RWE will make a decision in mid-August
on moving its back-office operations to a service center in
Prague or Slovakia, a company source said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
NUCLEAR FUEL RESERVE: The Industry Ministry is looking at
creating a reserve for nuclear fuel for four to five years as
part of a new state energy concept, Minister Martin Kuba said.
E15, page 1
FDI: Foreign direct investment rose 51 percent to 26.3
billion crowns in the first quarter, an Industry Ministry
analysis showed.
E15, page 5
ORCO: The number of new shares that Orco Property Group
has issued could dilute its net asset value to 5.80
euros from 22.60 at end-2011, J&T Banka analyst Pavel Ryska
said.
Lidove Noviny, page 14
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)