EU PAYMENTS: The European Commission will resume paying subsidies for Czech development projects following a halt earlier this year due to misallocation, but some programmes remain on hold pending further scrutiny, officials said on Monday, lifting the crown off the day's lows.

LENDING SURVEY: A first-ever Czech central bank lending survey showed a tightening of credit for corporate and consumer loans in the second quarter, and further tightening in most segments is expected in the recession-hit country, the bank said on Monday.

CEZ PLANT SALES: Czech electricity company CEZ has picked Deloitte Advisory to advise it on the divestment of several coal-fired power plants as part of a plan to appease regulators and end long-running coal price disputes, it said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS: Romania's persistent political turmoil pushed the leu to a new record low against the euro on Monday, while in neighbouring Hungary the forint fell as the market factored in the chance of an interest rate cut on Tuesday.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power gained on Monday as demand was forecast higher and renewables were expected to dip while electricity for 2013 weakened as oil and carbon fell, traders said.

STATE COMPANY BOARDS: The government will debate a proposal that would set criteria for appointing officials to supervisory boards of state companies and be overseen by commissions.

