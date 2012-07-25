PRAGUE, July 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
==========================EVENTS=============================
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
Related news:
PRAGUE - Telecoms operator Telefonica Czech Republic
, a unit of Spain's Telefonica, second
quarter results conference call (1000 GMT).
Related news:
PRAGUE - Prime Minister Petr Necas to meet Latvian
counterpart Valdis Dombrovskis. Press conference at 1030 GMT.
Related news:
==========================TOP NEWS===========================
CZECH TELEFONICA Q2: Telefonica Czech Republic,
a unit of Spain's Telefonica, reported net profit down
13 percent at 1.63 billion crowns ($77.17 million) on Wednesday.
Story: Related news:
EURO RISK: Britain tops the list of outside economies most
at risk from any worsening of the euro zone crisis because of
its trade and banking links with the single currency bloc, a
study by political risk think-tank Maplecroft showed on
Wednesday.
Countries in central Europe and Scandinavia as well as
commodity-exporting African countries Ivory Coast and Mozambique
are also among the 17 economies classed as being at "extreme
risk", while the BRICs quartet of big emerging market nations
Brazil, Russia, India and China is also highly exposed, the
survey showed.
Story: Related news:
VEOLIA: Veolia Transdev has begun auctioning its eastern
European bus services to make the French transport group more
attractive to potential buyers as its co-owner Veolia
Environnement seeks to exit the company altogether, two
people familiar with the process told Reuters.
Story: Related news:
INSURANCE: Generali PPF Holding has agreed to buy Polish
insurer Proama from French group Groupama, the holding group
said on Tuesday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint recouped losses against
the euro on Tuesday after the central bank kept interest rates
unchanged at the European Union's highest level, while the
Romanian leu bou nced back from a n ew record low.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Low wind levels and warmer temperatures boosted
Czech spot power prices on Tuesday, while the long-term
electricity contract held steady, traders said.
Story: Related news:
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
AVIATION: GE Aviation will begin producing two new motors at
its Czech facility.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
RAILWAYS BOND: Czech Railways will used proceeds from its
300 million euro bond sold last week for investments into
modernisation and buying new wagons.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
TIPSPORT BOND: The Czech central bank approved Tipsport
betting agency's plan for a6.15 billion crown bond issue that
will fund acquisitions.
E15, page 1
PEGAS: Wood & Company brokerage raised its stake in Pegas
Nonwovens, passing the 15 percent mark.
E15, page 8
TRANSPORT MINISTER: Prime Minister Petr Necas gave Transport
Minister Pavel Dobes until Friday to get a new car registration
system operational or to resign. The system has been plagued by
errors since its start, not allowing new cars to be registered.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.8818 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)