PRAGUE, July 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS===========================

NWR Q3 DELIVERIES: Coal miner New World Resources (NWR) said on Friday the average agreed price of coking coal deliveries in the third quarter rose 2 percent from the second quarter to 129 euros per tonne.

Story: Related news:

C.BANK MEETING: Czech central bank Governor Miroslav Singer will miss the governing board's first rate-setting meeting since it cut the key interest rate to a new record low 0.5 percent at the end of June.

Story: Related news:

UNIPETROL: The largest Czech refiner, Unipetrol, has secured two-thirds of its August supply of crude, up from one-third in July, through the Druzhba pipeline from Russia.

Story: Related news:

UNIPETROL RESULTS: Czech oil refiner Unipetrol still sees a high chance to report positive full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), Chief Financial Officer Mariusz Kedra said on Thursday.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty jumped on Thursday after Budapest suggested it could be more flexible in talks with the IMF, and the European Central Bank boosted appetite for riskier assets by promising to prevent the euro's demise.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: Czech spot power fell on Thursday on a forecast of ample solar power supply and lower consumption due to the weekly business cycle while the front year contract climbed off a four-week low tracking a rise in oil prices, traders said.

Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================

PRAGUE GAS: E.ON's Czech unit made a counterbid to the city of Prague for buying its stake in gas company Prazska Plynarenska. A purchase would bring E.ON's stake to 98 percent, and according to a source E.ON is offering 1.8 billion crowns ($87.23 million).

Hospodarske Noviny, page 18

M&A: Mid Europa Partners is buying a 50 percent stake in food-supplement maker Walmark for an undisclosed amount.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 19

SKODA: Volkwagen unit Skoda Auto's operating profit rose 9 percent in the first half to a record 449 million euros, while sales were up 8.4 percent to 492,969 vehicles.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 15

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.6361 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)