==========================TOP NEWS===========================
NWR Q3 DELIVERIES: Coal miner New World Resources (NWR)
said on Friday the average agreed price of
coking coal deliveries in the third quarter rose 2 percent from
the second quarter to 129 euros per tonne.
C.BANK MEETING: Czech central bank Governor Miroslav Singer
will miss the governing board's first rate-setting meeting since
it cut the key interest rate to a new record low 0.5 percent at
the end of June.
UNIPETROL: The largest Czech refiner, Unipetrol,
has secured two-thirds of its August supply of crude, up from
one-third in July, through the Druzhba pipeline from Russia.
UNIPETROL RESULTS: Czech oil refiner Unipetrol
still sees a high chance to report positive full-year earnings
before interest and taxes (EBIT), Chief Financial Officer
Mariusz Kedra said on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty jumped on
Thursday after Budapest suggested it could be more flexible in
talks with the IMF, and the European Central Bank boosted
appetite for riskier assets by promising to prevent the euro's
demise.
CEE POWER: Czech spot power fell on Thursday on a forecast
of ample solar power supply and lower consumption due to the
weekly business cycle while the front year contract climbed off
a four-week low tracking a rise in oil prices, traders said.
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
PRAGUE GAS: E.ON's Czech unit made a counterbid
to the city of Prague for buying its stake in gas company
Prazska Plynarenska. A purchase would bring E.ON's stake to 98
percent, and according to a source E.ON is offering 1.8 billion
crowns ($87.23 million).
Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
M&A: Mid Europa Partners is buying a 50 percent stake in
food-supplement maker Walmark for an undisclosed amount.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 19
SKODA: Volkwagen unit Skoda Auto's operating profit rose 9
percent in the first half to a record 449 million euros, while
sales were up 8.4 percent to 492,969 vehicles.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
($1 = 20.6361 Czech crowns)
