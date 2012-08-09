PRAGUE, Aug 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

July inflation data at 0700 GMT.

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies...........................

==========================TOP NEWS=============================

PPF SELLS RUSSIAN BANK STAKE: Czech financial group PPF said on Thursday it planned to sell its 26.5 percent stake in Russian private bank Nomos to raise funds for other projects.

Story:

CEZ PROFIT SEEN UP: Czech electricity producer CEZ is expected to post a 17.2 percent annual increase in the second quarter net profit, thanks to higher production at its domestic power plants and a new wind park in Romania, a Reuters poll showed.

Story: Related news:

UNEMPLOYMENT RISES: The unemployment rate rose to 8.3 percent in July from 8.1 percent in June, the Labour Ministry said.

Story: Related news:

ELECTRICITY CAPACITY TO SLOVAKIA CUT: The Czech grid operator will cut cross-border capacity to Slovakia on Thursday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance, grid operator CEPS said on Wednesday.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER:Czech power for next-day delivery gained on Wednesday on forecasts for low wind generation in the region and continued demand from neighbouring Slovakia.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies fell on Wednesday, led by the Serbian dinar which stayed close to a record low despite the finance minister's attempts to reassure investors rattled by a power struggle over monetary policy.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.101 25.114 0.05 1.74 vs Dollar 20.243 20.308 0.32 -2.59 Czech Equities 914.8 914.8 -0.34 0.41 U.S. Equities 13,175.64 13,168.6 0.05 7.84 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST=========================

POLICE RAIDS INVESTMENT AGENCY: Police raided the government agency for promoting foreign investment, Czechinvest. They were looking for evidence that the agency planned to provide its valued database of available commercial property to a private firm without a proper tender.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 3.

PHARMA FIRMS IN FOCUS: Some members of a national board for recommending vaccinations have been paid for cooperation by pharma firms. GlaxoSmithKline was among firms sponsoring events where members of the board took part. The article follows an out-of-court settlement by Pfizer in the United States where it was investigated for allegedly sponsoring events for doctors in a number of countries including the Czech Republic.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Related article:

MINING PLANS: The Industry Ministry's planned resources policy leaves the room open to mining lignite beyond current territorial limits after 2035. It also lists strategic importance of further coal, uranium and gold deposits that may be opened.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 16

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)