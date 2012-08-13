PRAGUE, Aug 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== July grain harvest estimate at 0700 GMT. May current account balance data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for the issuance of domestic state bonds in September of 2012. ==========================TOP NEWS============================= PRESIDENT CRITICAL OF TAX HIKES: Czech President Vaclav Klaus protested on Friday against a further hike in the value-added tax proposed by the country's centre-right cabinet, adding weight to opposition against the measures unpopular among the cabinet's backbenchers. Q2 GDP OUTLOOK: Economists estimate the Czech economy continued to decline in the second quarter as the weakening external environment added to slow domestic demand, but said that one-off factors related to tax changes could boost the quarterly figure. CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty led losses against a weaker euro in emerging Europe on Friday as a currency rally stalled, with investors eyeing next week's slew of economic growth data for signs of direction on interest rates. CEZ SEES MORE BIDDERS FOR COAL PLANTS: Czech electricity company CEZ expects more bidders for its coal plant sales after adding more facilities to the list of possible divestments to appease regulators and end long-running coal price disputes, a top CEZ official said. 2013 POWER PRICES: Czech electricity company CEZ has presold 2013 baseload power for an average slightly above 52 euros per megawatt hour, sales and trading chief Alan Svoboda said. CEZ'S Q2 PROFIT SOARS: Czech electricity company CEZ nearly doubled second-quarter net profit, beating analyst expectations thanks to higher production and lower one-off costs than a year ago. C.BANK MINUTES: Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik and board member Lubomir Lizal voted for 25 basis point cut at Aug 2 meeting. C.BANK RAISES 2012 BUDGET GAP, DEBT OUTLOOK: The Czech central bank raised on Friday its forecast for the 2012 public sector deficit to reach 3.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), up from a previous outlook of 3.0 percent. CEE POWER: The Czech and Slovak power markets converged on Friday a day after prices in the normally joined markets split due to maintenance on the transmission system that has cut capacity to Slovakia over the past 10 days, trader said. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.114 25.12 0.02 1.69 vs Dollar 20.441 20.398 -0.21 -3.59 Czech Equities 926.4 926.4 0.19 1.68 U.S. Equities 13,207.95 13,165.19 0.32 8.11 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST========================== POWER EXPORTS: The Czech Republic is set to reach a record in exports of electricity this year, the paper said citing an outlook by power group CEZ and data from the Energy Regulatory Bureau for the first half. Hospodarske Noviny, page 19 CAR MARKET ARTIFICIALLY BOOSTED: Of the 111,814 cars registered in the Czech Republic in the first seven months of the year, nearly 17,000 were later unregistered and exported. Officially the car market grew by 4.3 percent in the period, but excluding the re-exports, it was only up by 0.8 percent. Lidove Noviny, page 1 ERSTE TRUSTS CZECH DEBT: The volume of Czech government bonds and deposit at the Czech central bank by lender Erste Group significantly exceeds the volume of money the bank has invested in Austrian government bonds, Erste Chief Risk Officer Gernot Mittendorfer said. Lidove Noviny, Saturday, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)