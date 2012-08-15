PRAGUE, Aug 15 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
July producer prices data 0700 GMT.
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet holds a session to debate a
lottery draft law (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference
to follow.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
CZECHS, HUNGARY SLIDE DEEPER INTO RECESSION: Romania pulled
itself out of recession in 2012's second quarter but the
Hungarian and Czech economies contracted further as their
powerhouse industrial sectors fell victim to a euro zone crisis
that has already hit the region's consumers.
CROWN FIRMS: The Czech crown rose to a three-month high
against the euro on Tuesday, tracking gains in other central
European currencies and breaking out of a recently held range.
CEE MARKETS: The leu led a firming of currencies in Central
Europe on Tuesday as data showed Romania pulling out of
recession, while stubborn high inflation in Poland and Hungary
diluted expectations of near-term central bank interest rate
cuts.
RECESSION CONTINUES: The Czech economy dropped by 0.2
percent in the second quarter versus the previous three months
mainly due to a slowdown in industry, extending a recession
period started in the fourth quarter last year, preliminary data
showed.
MND BUYS INTO GEORGIAN OIL EXPLORATION: Czech oil company
MND has bought 50 percent stakes in three oil exploration
companies in Georgia from Blake Oil and Gas, a private company
focusing on gas exploration in the former Soviet country.
MOL POSTPONES DECISION ON PROJECT WITH CEZ: Profit at MOL
evaporated in the second quarter, hit by lower
production and huge inventory losses, and the Hungarian oil and
gas group said a poor power market outlook had forced it to hold
back investment in a major generation project.
CROSS-BOARDER CAPACITY TO SLOVAKIA CURBED: Czech grid
operator CEPS will halt cross-border capacity to Slovakia on
Wednesday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines
undergo maintenance, it said.
CEE POWER: Weaker demand due to the Assumption Day holiday
and healthy renewable production levels pushed Czech prompt
power down on Tuesday, while the Czech and Slovak prices
converged a day after splitting due to cross-border capacity
cuts.
========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
CEE POWER MARKET: Hungary is set to join the common Czech
and Slovak electricity trading market in a process called market
coupling. The merger will mean that traders will no longer be
forced to buy cross-boarder transmission capacity. It is also
expected to boost liquidity.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
FOOD PRICES: An average harvest per hectare is down by 20
percent year on year after 80 percent of overall crops have been
harvested.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)