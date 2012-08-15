PRAGUE, Aug 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== July producer prices data 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet holds a session to debate a lottery draft law (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= CZECHS, HUNGARY SLIDE DEEPER INTO RECESSION: Romania pulled itself out of recession in 2012's second quarter but the Hungarian and Czech economies contracted further as their powerhouse industrial sectors fell victim to a euro zone crisis that has already hit the region's consumers. Story: Related news: CROWN FIRMS: The Czech crown rose to a three-month high against the euro on Tuesday, tracking gains in other central European currencies and breaking out of a recently held range. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The leu led a firming of currencies in Central Europe on Tuesday as data showed Romania pulling out of recession, while stubborn high inflation in Poland and Hungary diluted expectations of near-term central bank interest rate cuts. Story: Related news: RECESSION CONTINUES: The Czech economy dropped by 0.2 percent in the second quarter versus the previous three months mainly due to a slowdown in industry, extending a recession period started in the fourth quarter last year, preliminary data showed. Story: Related news: MND BUYS INTO GEORGIAN OIL EXPLORATION: Czech oil company MND has bought 50 percent stakes in three oil exploration companies in Georgia from Blake Oil and Gas, a private company focusing on gas exploration in the former Soviet country. Story: Related news: MOL POSTPONES DECISION ON PROJECT WITH CEZ: Profit at MOL evaporated in the second quarter, hit by lower production and huge inventory losses, and the Hungarian oil and gas group said a poor power market outlook had forced it to hold back investment in a major generation project. Table: Related news: CROSS-BOARDER CAPACITY TO SLOVAKIA CURBED: Czech grid operator CEPS will halt cross-border capacity to Slovakia on Wednesday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance, it said. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Weaker demand due to the Assumption Day holiday and healthy renewable production levels pushed Czech prompt power down on Tuesday, while the Czech and Slovak prices converged a day after splitting due to cross-border capacity cuts. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.002 25.013 0.04 2.13 vs Dollar 20.255 20.298 0.21 -2.65 Czech Equities 930.6 930.6 0.95 2.14 U.S. Equities 13,172.14 13,169.43 0.02 7.81 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CEE POWER MARKET: Hungary is set to join the common Czech and Slovak electricity trading market in a process called market coupling. The merger will mean that traders will no longer be forced to buy cross-boarder transmission capacity. It is also expected to boost liquidity. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 FOOD PRICES: An average harvest per hectare is down by 20 percent year on year after 80 percent of overall crops have been harvested. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)