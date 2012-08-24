PRAGUE, Aug 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS============================= NWR Q2: Miner New World Resources (NWR) raised its 2012 coal production target to meet full order books, after posting estimate-beating second-quarter results. Story: Related news: CORRUPTION: The Czech secret service on Thursday accused state-owned companies of violating procurement laws and selling assets off cheap, saying such cases damaged state interests and could be corrupt. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mixed on Thursday with hopes for monetary stimulus in the United States partly offset by data indicating the euro zone, the region's main trading partner, was heading towards its second recession in three years. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for lower solar and wind generation in the region propped up Czech day ahead on Thursday as cross-border capacity limits caused Czech and Slovak prices to split for a second straight day, traders said. Story: Related news: =======================PRESS DIGEST========================== PLAN: Prime Minister Petr Necas has invited businesspeople to help the government's economic council to draft a plan with measures to help boost the economy. The plan should be ready by the end of September. The newspaper talked to dozens of businesspeople and found they agreed the state should not change tax levels so often and cut state administration. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 SMART METERS: A pilot program for smart electricity meters found that the savings for households is up to 1.5 percent, which according to Industry Ministry documents is not worth the 33 billion crown investment. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 SKODA: Skoda Auto, a VW unit, has started production of its new compact sedan Rapid. Lidove Noviny, page 11 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)