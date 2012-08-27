PRAGUE, Aug 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS============================= QE ON TABLE AS RATES NEAR ZERO: Fortified by its reputation as an inflation tamer, the Czech central bank may prove better placed than most in emerging economies to follow the U.S. Fed, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan in experimenting with money-printing. Story: Related news: S&P AFFIRMS RATING: Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term foreign currency and 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Czech Republic. The outlook remains stable. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The forint led central European currencies lower on Friday after data showing a drop in retail sales in the first half of the year underlined weakness in Hungary's economy, while fresh euro zone concerns weighed on sentiment. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Prices of Czech power for the next working day slumped on Friday due to forecasts for higher wind generation, traders said. Liquidity was thin. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.825 24.855 0.12 2.82 vs Dollar 19.877 19.857 -0.1 -0.73 Czech Equities 945.8 945.8 -0.96 3.81 U.S. Equities 13,157.97 13,057.46 0.77 7.7 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST========================== RENEWABLE ENERGY: Support of renewable energy will cost end consumers 44 billion crowns ($2.22 billion) next year, up by 8 billion crowns year on year, OTE electricity market operator chief Jiri Stastny said. That would represent a 3.5 percent annual rise in power prices for households and even a bigger rise for companies. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)