PRAGUE, Aug 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

BOND AUCTIONS: The Finance Ministry will offer 3.85/2021 bond and 2017 floating rate note in an auction at 1000 GMT.

FORTUNA PROFIT DISAPPOINTS: Betting firm Fortuna Entertainment Group posted a 35 percent drop in net profit, sharply below forecasts, mainly due to a loss on its lottery business and higher tax.

PHILIP MORRIS NET DIPS: Consolidated first-half net profit at Philip Morris CR fell 0.2 percent to 1.13 billion crowns ($57 million) as consumers opted for cheaper cigarette brands.

AAA AUTO OWNER TO EXIT: AAA Auto's main owner Anthony James Denny plans to sell most of his majority stake in the used car dealership that he built and listed in stock exchanges in Prague and Budapest.

GRID TO LIMIT CROSS-BORDER CAPACITY: Czech grid operator CEPS will limit cross-border capacity to Slovakia for part of the day on Tuesday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance, it said.

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint fell more than 1 percent and bond yields dropped after a surprise quarter point interest rate cut on Tuesday, while the prospect of lower Polish borrowing costs pressured the zloty.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power declined on Tuesday on lower demand due to a holiday in neighbouring Slovakia that offset a forecasted fall in renewable generation in the region, traders said.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.753 24.72 -0.13 3.1
vs Dollar 19.714 19.667 -0.24 0.09
Czech Equities 943.1 943.1 -1.12 3.51
U.S. Equities 13,102.99 13,124.67 -0.17 7.25

Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

PRESS DIGEST

PPF RAISES STAKE IN ENERGY HOLDING: Investment group PPF owned by Petr Kellner will raise its stake in energy holding group EPH to 44.5 percent from 40 percent via a 2.27 billion crown debt/equity swap. The transaction, which values EPH at 30.7 billion crowns, is related with plans by EPH to acquire a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas firm SPP from GDF Suez and E.ON Ruhrgas.

TELECOMS: The industry ministry nominated competition lawyer Robert Pelikan to head the country's telecoms watchdog. He said the regulator should be ready to pick up more fights with the telecoms companies, that operators only competed for a small portion of the clients rather than the majority and that competition was "lazy". Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

UNIS WINS RUSSIA CONTRACT: Closely-held engineering firm UNIS won a 1 billion euro contract to modernise a refinery in Krasnodar, Russia. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

INVOICE DELAYS GROW: Czech companies paid invoices in 75 days, more than 3 days above the long-term average. There is an inverse relationship between payment delays and economic growth. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

KURZARBEIT: The Labour Ministry will launch a project under which companies suffering a drop in revenue due to the economic crisis can apply for state subsidy to keep people on the payroll while sending them on retraining courses on days there is no work for them. Mlada fronta Dnes, page 1.