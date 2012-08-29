PRAGUE, Aug 29 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
=========================== EVENTS ============================
BOND AUCTIONS: The Finance Ministry will offer 3.85/2021
bond and 2017 floating rate note in an auction at 1000 GMT.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
FORTUNA PROFIT DISAPPOINTS: Betting firm Fortuna
Entertainment Group posted a 35 percent drop in net
profit, sharply below forecasts, mainly due to a loss on its
lottery business and higher tax.
PHILIP MORRIS NET DIPS: Consolidated first-half net profit
at Philip Morris CR fell 0.2 percent to 1.13
billion crowns ($57 million) as consumers opted for cheaper
cigarette brands.
AAA AUTO OWNER TO EXIT: - AAA Auto's main owner
Anthony James Denny plans to sell most of his majority stake in
the used car dealership that he built and listed in stock
exchanges in Prague and Budapest.
GRID TO LIMIT CROSS-BORDER CAPACITY: Czech grid operator
CEPS will limit cross-border capacity to Slovakia for part of
the day on Tuesday due to technical restrictions as transmission
lines undergo maintenance, it said.
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint fell more than 1 percent and
bond yields dropped after a surprise quarter
point interest rate cut on Tuesday, while the prospect of lower
Polish borrowing costs pressured the zloty.
CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power declined on
Tuesday on lower demand due to a holiday in neighbouring
Slovakia that offset a forecasted fall in renewable generation
in the region, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.753 24.72 -0.13 3.1
vs Dollar 19.714 19.667 -0.24 0.09
Czech Equities 943.1 943.1 -1.12 3.51
U.S. Equities 13,102.99 13,124.67 -0.17 7.25
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST==========================
PPF RAISES STAKE IN ENERGY HOLDING: Investment group PPF
owned by Petr Kellner will raise its stake in energy holding
group EPH to 44.5 percent from 40 percent via a 2.27 billion
crown debt/equity swap. The transaction, which values EPH at
30.7 billion crowns, is related with plans by EPH to acquire a
49 percent stake in Slovak gas firm SPP from GDF Suez
and E.ON Ruhrgas.
TELECOMS: The industry ministry nominated competition lawyer
Robert Pelikan to head the country's telecoms watchdog. He said
the regulator should be ready to pick up more fights with the
telecoms companies, that operators only competed for a small
portion of the clients rather than the majority and that
competition was "lazy".
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
UNIS WINS RUSSIA CONTRACT: Closely-held engineering firm
UNIS won a 1 billion euro contract to modernise a refinery in
Krasnodar, Russia.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
INVOICE DELAYS GROW: Czech companies paid invoices in 75
days, more than 3 days above the long-term average. There is an
inverse relationship between payment delays and economic growth.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
KURZARBEIT: The Labour Ministry will launch a project under
which companies suffering a drop in revenue due to the economic
crisis can apply for state subsidy to keep people on the payroll
while sending them on retraining courses on days there is no
work for them.
Mlada fronta Dnes, page 1.
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
