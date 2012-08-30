PRAGUE, Aug 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =========================== EVENTS ============================ PRAGUE - Developer Orco Property Group to release second quarter results. Related news PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/17 government bond auction. Related news PRAGUE - Second round of 3.85%/21 government bond auction. Related news PRAGUE - 26-week T-bill auction. Related news =========================MORNING NEWS========================== PEGAS CORE TOUCH ABOVE FCAST: Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens reported a 15.2 percent rise in core quarterly earnings, helped by higher output thanks to a new production line. Story: Related news ==========================TOP NEWS============================= PPF UPS EPH STAKE: Czech financial group PPF, owned by Petr Kellner, the country's richest man, will inject fresh capital and raise its stake in energy holding EPH to aid the group in a multi-billion euro acquisition drive. Story: Related news YIELDS AT NEW RECORD LOWS: Czech bond yields hit record lows at an auction on Wednesday, with demand boosted by local bidders and low returns deterring some foreign investors. Story: Related news *For TABLES: CEE MARKETS: The zloty and forint hit one-month lows against the euro on Wednesday, with the Hungarian unit under pressure after its central bank cut interest rates on Tuesday, while the possible expiry of option deals at the end of the month hurt Polish currency. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech forward prices dipped on Wednesday due to falling prices for oil and gas, while day-ahead power in the region was supported by forecasts for a sharp decline in renewable generation, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.782 24.8 0.07 2.99 vs Dollar 19.754 19.796 0.21 -0.11 Czech Equities 938.3 938.3 -0.51 2.99 U.S. Equities 13,107.48 13,102.99 0.03 7.28 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== GOVT DEPUTY REJECTS SPECULATION ON GOVT FALL: Civic Democrat deputy Petr Tluchor said he did not plan to topple the government because he disagreed with a planned hike in the value added tax (VAT). The parliament is set to have a final vote on the tax increase next week. Tluchor said it was true that he consider the tax hike bad and against ODS programme but he added he did not understand why the vote on it was linked with a government existence. "I do not understand why a government led by ODS should fall because of not approving a package that is against ODS's programme...," he said. Prime Minister Petr Necas has said there was no reason for the government to continue if it cannot put together the 2013 budget with a deficit of 2.9 percent/GDP, which he said was impossible without the increase in VAT. Tluchor said he had not decided yet how to vote on the package. Pravo, page 4 RETURN OF CHURCH PROPERTY: President Vaclav Klaus asked Prime Minister Petr Necas to give him his "personal guarantee" that the church restitution bill does not breach the cut-off date of Feb. 25 1948. That date marks the beginning of the rule of the communists in the former Czechoslovakia who seized private property, including that of churches. Klaus said Necas' personal guarantee was "significant" for his potential signing of the bill. If that date was breached, it would have fatal consequences for the status of private ownership in the country and third parties in the Czech Republic and from abroad could make property claims against the Czech state, Klaus said. Pravo, page 4 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)