PRAGUE, Sept 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
July retail sales data at 0700 GMT.

==========================EVENTS===============================
PRAGUE - First auction round of VAR/23 and 4.60%/18 government bonds.

PRAGUE - Conference Zofinske forum "A Decade of the Euro - success or disappoinment?" at 1100 GMT.

PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to continue a session (until September 27).

==========================TOP NEWS=============================
TAX VOTE: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas staked his government's future on winning parliamentary approval for tax hikes, highlighting a policy conflict that pits his drive to cut the budget deficit against opponents who say he is strangling the economy.

CEE MARKETS: Poland's 5-year bond yields hit an all-time low on Tuesday ahead of a Polish central bank meeting that could give clues on how soon borrowing costs may be cut to stimulate a slowing economy.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power held steady on Tuesday as fundamental factors were largely unchanged while near curve prices rose on expectations for a colder autumn, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.857 24.876 0.08 2.69
vs Dollar 19.843 19.823 -0.1 -0.56
Czech Equities 945.3 945.3 -0.36 3.75
U.S. Equities 13,035.94 13,090.84 -0.42 6.7

==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
GOVERNMENT: The leadership of Prime Minister Petr Necas's party believes there is a 10-20 percent chance the six-person rebellion against planned tax hikes could bring down the government. Lidove Noviny, page 1

KOMERCNI BANKA: Komercni Banka board member Pavel Cejka confirmed the bank's outlook for 1-2 percent revenue growth. He said costs would stagnate and risk costs would be lower. After writedowns on Greek debt last year, Cejka said profit would be up more than 10 percent in line with market expectations. He said he personally expected GDP to fall 1 percent this year, more than the bank's forecast of 0.5 percent. He said he would not call it a crisis. The drop combined with lower interest rates puts pressure on revenue, he added. E15, page 14

DEPOSITS: Bank deposits of Czech businesses rose to a record high 677 billion crowns in July, which bankers said showed corporates were stashing money while expecting worse times to come. E15, page 1