==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== July foreign trade data at 0700 GMT. July industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT. ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Second auction round of VAR/23 and 4.60%/18 government bonds. PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction. PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to continue a session (until September 27). PRAGUE - Czech Statistical Office (CSU) to hold a news conference on Czech construction output (0800 GMT). PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. PRAGUE - Conference Mont Pelerin Society for Czech Academia & Business (www.mps-cab.cz) (0700 GMT). PRAGUE - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to visit the Czech Republic. He meet with Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas (1015 GMT) and take a part at Comenius conference (1400 GMT). ==========================TOP NEWS============================= TAX VOTE: The lower house of the Czech parliament rejected on Wednesday the centre-right government's plan to raise sales and income taxes, threatening the fate of Prime Minister Petr Necas who insists the hikes are necessary to cut the budget deficit. GAZPROM: Russia's Gazprom said on Wednesday it was ready to talk with the European Union after Brussels began a competition investigation into its gas sales, but stressed it was armed with legal and political reasons why the EU should back off. CEE MARKETS: A jump in the euro pulled emerging Europe's currencies higher on Wednesday, with the Polish zloty shrugging off news of a higher 2012 budget deficit and a possible October rate cut, and the Czech crown ignoring a looming government crisis. CEE FX POLL: Central European currencies are expected to give up some ground against the euro before seeing gains next year as the euro zone crisis and the prospect of central bank interest rate cuts cloud the short-term outlook, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. PETROL STATIONS: The Czech anti-monopoly watchdog said on Wednesday it had approved a takeover by Hungary's MOL of PAP OIL, a company operating over 120 patrol stations in the Czech Republic. CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power fell on Wednesday due to forecasts for stronger wind generation in the region, while power futures decreased along with a lower fuel mix, traders said. CEZ IN POLAND: Czech utility CEZ Group has appointed a new chief of its Polish operation to lead the company's push to boost its wind power investments in central Europe's biggest economy. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.731 24.758 0.11 3.19 vs Dollar 19.605 19.626 0.11 0.64 Czech Equities <.PX 944.7 944.7 -0.06 3.69 U.S. Equities 13,047.48 13,035.94 0.09 6.79 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CEZ PLANT SALES: Miner Sokolovska Uhelna has expressed its interest in CEZ's Tisova plant, which is one of five plants put on offer in a CEZ divestment plan, the magazine said without citing a source. Ekonom, page 14