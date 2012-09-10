PRAGUE, Sept 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== August unemployment data at 0700 GMT. August inflation data at 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for the issuance of domestic state bonds in October of 2012. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= PM SEES COMPROMISE ON TAXES: The Czech government can compromise with a group of rebel ruling lawmakers over a law crucial to its budget consolidation goals and avoid its collapse in a confidence vote later this autumn, Prime Minister Petr Necas said. Story: Related news CONTINUED RECESSION CONFIRMED: The Czech economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the second quarter from the previous three-month period, confirming a preliminary estimate of a third quarterly.contraction, the statistics office final data showed. Story: Related news * For C.bank comment: FX RESERVES: The Czech central bank (CNB) said on Friday its foreign exchange reserves had dipped to 31.62 billion euros at the end of August, from a revised 31.82 billion at the end of the previous month. Story: Related news GRAIN HARVEST: The Czech Republic's grain harvest this year is estimated at 5.69 million tonnes, down by 0.4 percent from an estimate made in July, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Friday in its third crop estimate this season. Story: Related news CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint rebounded against the euro on Friday, joining a rise in Central European currencies after disappointing U.S. jobs data raised expectations the FederalReserve will pump more money into the economy to spur growth. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power for the next working day rose on Friday due to forecasts for a sharp decline in wind generation in the region as long-term prices followed oil higher, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.532 24.536 0.02 3.97 vs Dollar 19.191 19.16 -0.16 2.74 Czech Equities 968.4 968.4 1.73 6.29 U.S. Equities 13,306.64 13,292 0.11 8.91 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== RISK OF PROVISIONAL BUDGET: There is the risk the Czech Republic may have to have a provisional budget next year, whether for one day or several weeks, if lawmakers do not agree on a rise in the two value added tax (VAT) rates to 15 and 21 percent, Prime Minister Petr Necas said. Without the agreement, both rates will merge at 17.5 percent, and the budget deficit would rise by 24 billion crowns ($1.25 billion) next year. Pravo, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.1684 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)